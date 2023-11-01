Home Shopping Channel Launches 18 Day Holiday Sweepstakes

Shop LC Holiday Sweepstakes includes thousands of dollars of prizes

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC announced its Holiday Sweepstakes, launching on November 1st. This 18-day event includes daily prizes for customers and fans alike.

Lasting 18 days, participants stand a chance to win daily prizes, including coveted items such as an iPhone, Dyson vacuum cleaner, iPad, Android phone, TV, gold chain, RHAPSODY and ILIANA jewelry, and much more. The current prize can be seen on the website.

Winners will be announced daily on the contest website, as well as on live programming and social media. The sweepstakes ends on November 18th.

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit http://www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

