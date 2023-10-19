Home Shopping Channel Receives Honorable Mention at Prestigious CSR & Diversity Awards Luncheon

The Fashion Collective is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and innovation, paving the way for aspiring designers to shine and make meaningful contributions to the industry. Post this

The Fashion Collective is a groundbreaking program launched by Shop LC, designed to nurture budding talent in the fashion industry, providing them with a platform to hone their skills and contribute innovatively to the realm of fashion and jewelry design. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical expertise, The Fashion Collective empowers the next generation of designers, reinforcing Shop LC's position as a trailblazer in promoting educational endeavors within the industry.

Receiving an Honorable Mention at such a distinguished event amplifies the remarkable strides Shop LC has made in intertwining education, fashion, and social responsibility, aligning perfectly with the company's ethos of delivering joy through crafting and retailing exquisite jewelry and fashion products. The acknowledgment by the CSR & Diversity Awards highlights the impactful contributions Shop LC is making towards creating a more diverse and education-centric fashion industry.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

