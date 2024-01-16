Home Shopping Network Announces 50 Days of Giveaways Promotion

Daily Treasures Sweepstakes promises jewelry, state-of-the-art electronics, and more

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC announces the launch of the 'Daily Treasures Sweepstakes,' a 50-day event offering the chance to win a variety of jewelry, electronics and more. The sweepstakes begins on January 14, 2024, and runs through March 3, 2024.

Each day, participants can win items such as jewelry from Shop LC brands RHAPSODY, ILIANA and LUXORO, state-of-the-art electronics like the iPhone 15 or Beats headphones, and Shop LC store credits.

Participants can enter daily for a chance to win that day's featured item. Each day brings a new opportunity and a new item to win. Visit https://www.shoplc.com/dailytreasure/giveaways for more information on how to enter and detailed terms and conditions.

