Home Sweet Home: Foundations of Coquimbo, Chile Family Homes Protected with Penetron Technology

Coquimbo's Barrio Alto del Rosario Residences consist of 200 Mediterranean style single-family homes (111-130 m²/ 1,220-1,430 ft2) available in three bedroom / three bathroom layouts. Also encompassing green areas, public squares, outdoor sports facilities, children's playgrounds, and a dog park, the development is located close to shopping centers, pharmacies, and schools.

Due to proximity to the Pacific Ocean and high groundwater levels present at the construction site, Unicon Chile, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, consulted with the technical team at Monumental Construction, the general contractor, and Penetron Chile about a robust concrete waterproofing solution. "Based on our success with similar projects across the country, PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was chosen for all concrete structures," explains Domingo Lema, Managing Director of Penetron Chile.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix during the batching phase to protect the foundation slabs and ground floor walls of the 200 homes.

Once added to concrete, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX create a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores, capillaries, and microcracks of the concrete. This network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the concrete structures in Coquimbo the ability to self-heal and seal any microcracks that may occur in the future. The need for future concrete repairs is virtually eliminated.

"The builder was not only pleased with the self-sealing capability of Penetron's admixture, but also the ease of implementation, which saved time in the construction schedule," adds Domingo Lema.

