Home2 Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall Completes Renovation

At Home2 Suites Buffalo-Airport/Galleria Mall, every detail has been thoughtfully considered, from the seating and lighting to the flooring, wall treatments, and artwork, creating a modern and refreshed experience for all guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC is excited to announce the completion of the renovation at the 4-story, 107-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall. The extensive upgrade includes fresh enhancements to all guestrooms and public spaces. Every detail has been addressed, from seating and lighting to flooring, wall treatments, and artwork, ensuring a modern and refreshed experience for all guests.

"The renovation recently completed at Home2 Suites Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall enhances our ability to offer superior accommodations and a highly satisfying stay," said Sara Gerhardt, General Manager. "Our suites feature unique customization's, tech-savvy enhancements, and flexible spaces, ensuring that both travelers and their pets can enjoy stylish, comfortable accommodations, no matter the length of their stay."

Located at 1999 Walden Avenue, Home2 Suites Buffalo Airport/Galleria Malls is ideally located across from Walden Galleria Mall, with convenient access to I-90. It's just 10 minutes from Buffalo Niagara International Airport and about 20 minutes from the Buffalo Zoo and Downtown Buffalo. Guests can enjoy a spacious studio and one-bedroom suites designed with a streamlined approach to storage and stylish innovations, including a "working wall," which incorporates the full kitchen and a flexible working/media space and separate living and bedroom space. Each suite features modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their space to their style and preference. The hotel offers a range of amenities, including complimentary daily breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and a multi-functional community space. Guests can take advantage of Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, and Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items. Additional features include an indoor saline pool, a fire pit, and a grill area. Plus, furry friends are always welcome!

Home2 Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Home2 Suites Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport/Galleria Mall http://www.home2suitesbuffalo.com or call +1 716.249.2700.

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

Media Contact

Connie Roberts, Buffalo Lodging Associates, 7168789319, [email protected], www.buffalolodging.com

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates