HomeAbroad's Vision for Global Investors: Unlocking U.S. Rental Market Opportunities with DSCR Loans

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeAbroad, a leading FinTech real estate investment platform specializing in U.S. real estate investment solutions for international investors, continues to revolutionize global access to U.S. rental property investment opportunities through its innovative DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) loan programs designed specifically for global investors without U.S. credit history.

Since its founding in 2022, this comprehensive platform has been addressing the significant barriers that have historically prevented international investors from accessing the lucrative U.S. rental market, offering tailored mortgage solutions that require no U.S. credit history, Social Security Number, or visa requirements.

Breaking Down Traditional Investment Barriers

"Big banks cater to an elite few, leaving a significant portion of the market underserved," explains Amresh Singh, CEO and Founder of HomeAbroad. "Our platform bridges this critical gap by providing comprehensive solutions that eliminate the traditional roadblocks international real estate investors face. We're not just offering loans; we're democratizing access to one of the world's most stable real estate markets."

HomeAbroad's established value proposition is centered on its ability to qualify global investors based solely on property income potential rather than personal financial documentation typically required by traditional U.S. lenders. This innovative approach opens doors for investors worldwide to participate in the U.S. rental market regardless of their U.S. residency status or U.S. credit profile.

AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Discovery

The platform features an AI-powered investment property search engine that helps international investors identify optimal rental properties with detailed investment metrics including rental yields, cash flow projections, and ROI calculations. The investment property search platform helps investors efficiently discover properties that meet their financial and investment goals.

"Our technology doesn't just show properties; it analyzes investment potential," Singh noted. "Investors can explore markets with confidence, viewing properties that are currently rented and generating immediate cash flow, which makes the financing process even more streamlined through our DSCR loan."

Comprehensive Support Ecosystem

Beyond financing solutions, HomeAbroad provides end-to-end support including: tailored foreign national mortgage programs that don't required U.S. credit history or residency, an AI-powered investment property search platform, local investor-friendly real estate agents, and support for LLC formation, U.S. bank account opening, and property management.

The platform's concierge services include:

AI-powered Investment Property search platform

DSCR loan qualification and processing

LLC formation for property ownership

U.S. bank account opening

Property Insurance

Property management services for foreign real estate investors

Ongoing investment support

DSCR Loans: Property's Income-Based Qualification

HomeAbroad's DSCR loan program has established a new paradigm in international real estate financing. Since inception, these loans have provided an alternative to traditional mortgages that require extensive personal income verification and tax returns, instead qualifying investors based on the property's rental income potential.

Key features of HomeAbroad's DSCR loan program include:

No U.S. credit history required

Property's rental income-based qualification

No US visa or residency requirements

30-year fixed-rate mortgages (interest only options available as well)

Closing possible from investor's home country

Proven Success Stories Drive Global Adoption

A Canadian couple successfully acquired a $1.55 million Hawaii vacation rental using a DSCR loan despite having no U.S. credit history. The property's rental income qualified them for financing with a projected two-year ROI of 52%.

"Despite having no U.S. credit history, they guided us to the perfect DSCR loan, allowing us to invest in a stunning property in Lahaina. The process was smooth, and the rental income is covering our mortgage. We couldn't be happier with their expert support," the investors said.

Established Platform Serving Growing Market

HomeAbroad's platform has been positioning international investors to capitalize on the growing foreign investment trend with tools, financing, and support previously unavailable in the market. The company's established expertise and comprehensive approach continue to attract global investors seeking stable U.S. rental market opportunities.

International investors interested in exploring U.S. rental property opportunities can access HomeAbroad's investment property search platform and connect with specialized mortgage officers to learn about DSCR loan qualification requirements.

About HomeAbroad

HomeAbroad is a FinTech real estate investment platform simplifying U.S. property purchases for international buyers. Founded by CEO Amresh Singh and CTO Debjit Saha in 2022, the company specializes in AI-powered property search and tailored foreign national mortgages for global investors addressing challenges like no U.S. credit history and residency.

With over 500 expert U.S. real estate agents, comprehensive concierge services include LLC formation, U.S. bank account setup, insurance, and property management, empowering global investors with the tools and expertise needed for U.S. real estate market success.

