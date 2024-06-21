Homebuilder Ops, Top HubSpot Consultant for Homebuilders, Becomes a Shore Consulting Partner

CRM data is the backbone of executive decision-making, standout customer experiences, and ongoing sales and marketing optimization. We are excited to bring Homebuilder Ops's expertise and insight to our community. Post this

The trend to become a data-driven organization has created a high demand for the tools and expertise to both lay out a business-specific roadmap for builders as well as provide hands-on guidance throughout the process.

To fill that need, Homebuilder Ops, leading provider of HubSpot CRM, marketing automation, and sales enablement services to homebuilders, announced today a partnership with Shore Consulting to join their Builder Services Roundtable program, an innovative program that gives builders access to experts in a variety of industry-specific sales and marketing areas. Shore Consulting has been the industry's leader in sales training for residential construction companies for over 30 years.

"Homebuilder Ops aligns closely with the Shore Consulting team on harnessing the power of data to generate sales in any market conditions," Josh Paul, CEO of Homebuilder Ops explained. "We are excited to become more ingrained in the Shore Consulting partner culture and help the community of builders that rely on the firm's methodologies, training, and networking opportunities to be their north star in an ever-changing industry."

Homebuilder Ops's unique expertise in builder-specific reporting, leadership coaching on how to use the data, and operationalizing these insights to generate more leads, appointments, and sales has broad-ranging benefits to builders of all types and sizes.

"CRM data is the backbone of executive decision-making, standout customer experiences, and ongoing sales and marketing optimization. We are excited to bring Homebuilder Ops's expertise and insight to our community," said Shore Consulting Founder Jeff Shore.

Homebuilder Ops will exhibit and educate builders at Shore Consulting's Sales and Marketing Leadership Summit, one of the premier conferences for new home sales and marketing professionals, being held in Nashville on July 16–18. In addition, Homebuilder Ops will participate in Shore Consulting's Builder Services Roundtable events throughout the year.

As builders increasingly select HubSpot as their sales, marketing, and customer care platform, they are placing a premium on becoming data-driven, maintaining reliable CRM data, and using those insights to grow sales. Unlike industries that adopt CRM and digital technology more quickly, new home construction companies are only beginning to invest in the tech stack, expertise, and everyday data hygiene processes to capitalize on their sales and marketing data in a measurable way.

This emergent trend creates a tremendous revenue and market-share opportunity for builders that make data-driven decision making, digital customer experiences, and efficiency a central part of their sales and marketing operation.

About Homebuilder Ops

Homebuilder Ops is the leading HubSpot CRM and sales consulting partner for homebuilders. As a top HubSpot CRM and sales partner, the Homebuilder Ops team has grown companies using HubSpot since 2010. Their mission is to help homebuilders drive qualified leads, appointments, and sales through:

Automation and sales efficiency

Better reporting and visibility into your pipeline

Standout buyer experiences

Homebuilder Ops specializes in helping residential homebuilders increase the number of homes they sell each year using the right lead management process, sales and marketing automation, and reporting framework.

For more information about Homebuilder Ops, visit homebuilderops.com.

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 140,000 new homes generating $65 billion in revenue last year. Reflecting his successful 25 years as an industry leader, Jeff Shore and the company were recently recognized with two esteemed Nationals Awards from the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB). Jeff Shore was named 2023 Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year and Shore Consulting received the Gold Award for the Best Professional Industry Insights Series.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

For more information, visit jeffshore.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Paul, Homebuilder Ops, 1 6027556072, [email protected], https://homebuilderops.com/

Joshua Paul, Homebuilder Ops, 1 6027556072, [email protected], https://homebuilderops.com/

SOURCE Homebuilder Ops