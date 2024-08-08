Homecare Homebase Advocates for Home Health Care Industry with Submission of Comment Letter to CMS

Comprehensive data analysis and industry insights highlight potential risks to home-based care

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, has authored a comprehensive comment letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to the CY 2025 Home Health PPS Proposed Rule. This document underscores Homecare Homebase's commitment to advocating for the home-based care industry, aiming to address and mitigate the potential negative impacts of the proposed rule on both care providers and patient beneficiaries.

The letter details the significant challenges faced by the home health industry, including the financial strains caused by Medicare rate adjustments and the shift from traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage. The proposed 1.7% rate cut for 2025 is highlighted as a critical issue, with Homecare Homebase providing detailed data analysis to support the need for a reconsideration of these cuts.

"At Homecare Homebase, our goal is to ensure that CMS understands the full impact of the proposed rate cuts on patient access and quality of care," said Scott Decker, CEO of Homecare Homebase. "Our extensive data shows that the home health industry is already struggling with thin margins and increased operational costs. Further cuts could exacerbate access issues, reduce patient visits, and ultimately harm the quality of care provided to America's seniors."

The comment letter elaborates on several key points:

Financial Challenges and Access to Care: Homecare Homebase's data reveals a troubling trend of patient access to care declining for home health services, with a 12% decrease over the past five years. This decline is attributed to the financial pressures from Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

Impact on Clinicians and Patients: The industry faces a severe shortage of clinicians, further strained by the need to manage more patients with fewer resources. The proposed rate cuts threaten to worsen this situation, potentially leading to lower quality care and increased clinician burnout.

Recommendations to CMS: Homecare Homebase urges CMS to moderate the proposed payment reductions, work collaboratively with the provider and payer communities to develop sustainable policies that support high-quality home health services.

Earlier this month, Homecare Homebase introduced the 2025 Home Health Impact Model within its HCHB Analytics platform. This innovative tool is designed to help healthcare agencies understand and navigate the financial implications of the proposed CMS rule. This insight is crucial for strategic planning and ensuring operational stability amidst these changes, and further highlights Homecare Homebase's dedication to supporting and advocating for both its customers and the broader home health industry.

