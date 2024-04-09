Homecare Homebase Announces April 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

Addus HomeCare's Tierra Langley Creates an Exceptional Patient Experience

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software for home-based care, is proud to announce Tierra Langley, OT, as the April 2024 Gold Standard Award recipient. Langley, is an occupational therapist at Ambercare, an Addus HomeCare Company (Nasdaq: ADUS). She embodies the values of her profession through her unwavering commitment to patient care.

"Tierra goes above and beyond for her patients, and we always hear good reviews," said Lucas Hastings - Area Vice President of Home Health for New Mexico at Addus HomeCare. "Tierra is thorough and caters to all needs. She uses all available resources to provide a well-rounded experience for all her patients."

The Gold Standard Award honors home-based caregivers who leverage Homebase Homecare software to deliver exceptional service. Nominees are selected by their agency leaders based on their expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment to their patients.

"We are honored to recognize Tierra Langley as our April Gold Standard Award winner," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "Her dedication to building relationships with her patients and her commitment to individualized care exemplifies the spirit of the award. Tierra serves as an inspiration to home-based care professionals everywhere."

