Homecare Homebase Announces August 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

Choice Health at Home's Peter Huang recognized for efficiency and dedication to patient care

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is thrilled to announce Peter Huang, a physical therapist at Choice Health at Home, as the August 2024 winner of the Gold Standard Award.

Peter exemplifies the dedication and expertise HCHB seeks in its Gold Standard Award recipients. His commitment to patient care is evident in his polite and professional demeanor, attentiveness to individual needs and impressive productivity in the field.

"Peter is the definition of a stellar caregiver," said Mike Fuentes, PT, DPT, Regional Therapy Director at Choice Health at Home. "His bedside manner is second to none, and patients consistently rave about his attentiveness and care. He also manages his time efficiently, ensuring all patients receive the support they need."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"Peter embodies the qualities we value in a Gold Standard Award winner," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "His commitment to his patients and efficiency in the field make him a true asset to Choice Health at Home and the entire home-based care community."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Choice Health at Home

Choice Health at Home corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, TX and the company currently operates in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Choice was founded in 2008 and stands as a premier provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients within the comfort and convenience of their own home. With a highly qualified team comprised of skilled nurses, therapists, aides, social workers, and chaplains, Choice adopts a patient-centered approach to ensure the highest standard of care tailored to each individual's needs. Their comprehensive range of services includes nursing, therapy, aide assistance, and social services all coordinated under physician guidance to empower patients in reaching their recovery goals. For more information on Choice Health at Home, please visit choicehealthathome.com.

