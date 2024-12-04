Homecare Homebase Announces December 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is excited to present Dan Hall, director of operations at Amedisys, with the December Gold Standard Award Winner.

"Dan embodies what it means to be an exceptional leader," said Jennifer Powell, vice president of operations for Amedisys. "He's always willing to step in, whether it's seeing patients or supporting clinicians in the field. Dan's dedication to ensuring his staff feels supported—both professionally and personally—creates an environment where family always comes first. He truly sets the standard as a manager and Director of Operations, and we're thrilled to see him recognized with the December Gold Standard Award."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"I am truly honored to receive the December Gold Standard Award," said Dan Hall, director of operations at Amedisys. "After 30 years as a nurse, the most rewarding part of my role continues to be the incredible team I work with every day. They are the true Gold Stars, delivering outstanding care to our patients and making a difference in everything they do."

"Dan truly goes above and beyond for his branch," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "In addition to excelling in his role as Director of Operations, he has taken on the responsibilities of Assistant Clinical Manager for over 13 months, demonstrating his commitment to keeping things running smoothly." To learn more about these companies, visit hchb.com and amedisys.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Amedisys Inc.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. Nearly 3,000 hospitals and more than 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of nearly 470,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 10.6 million visits annually.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, (214) 498-9524, [email protected], https://hchb.com/?utm_source=backlink&utm_medium=pressreleases&utm_campaign=anthonybarnum

SOURCE Homecare Homebase