Homecare Homebase Announces July 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

Quality Home Health's Theresa Hinds is recognized for her clinical leadership and organizational improvement efforts

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is happy to announce Theresa Hinds, clinical operations manager for Quality Home Health, as the July winner of the Gold Standard Award.

Theresa holds an oncology certification and participates on multiple committees, while also leading efforts to streamline operations and enhance staff support through workflow optimization and regulatory compliance.

"Theresa's exemplary leadership, clinical expertise and dedication to process improvement at Quality Home Health are truly commendable." said Tammy York, RN, director of clinical system support at Quality Home Health. "She is well deserving of this award, and we are grateful to have her on our team."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"Theresa finds the perfect balance between providing for both her patients and staff," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "Going beyond her basic responsibilities, she exemplifies what true clinical excellence looks like."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Quality Home Health

Founded in 1984, Quality Home Health is one of the oldest, most respected home health care agencies in the state of Tennessee, serving 16 counties in Middle and East Tennessee. Our company has long held the respect of patients and families for our high standard of care in the home and involvement in the communities we serve with Senior Citizens Centers, Senior Fairs, Alzheimer's Walks, the Susan G. Komen Walks, and more. Our senior staff members also travel regularly to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. Senators and Congressmen to advocate for patients' rights and address real life problems through legislation. We encourage our leaders to go into homes to see how well people fair at home when home health is provided.

Our commitment to continuing education and understanding the use of technology led us to invest in Homecare Homebase automated software which electronically transmits medical records and information in rapid, real-time synchronization, sharing instantly with everyone in the patient's circle of care including physicians. We have established ourselves as a leader entering the technological arena. With these advances Quality has become one of the national leaders in our ability to increase our patients' quality of life and quality of care and in turn reduce hospitalizations.

Among our accolades The Tennessee Association of Home Care, Inc. has named Quality Home Health staff members "Tennessee's Caregivers of the Year" on four occasions; our Administrator was chosen "Administrator of the Year" and two of our management team have been elected to the TAHC presidency—all selected by a jury of our peers. Learn more about how Quality Home Health is transforming healthcare at Quality Home Health | Just Like Family

