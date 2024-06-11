Homecare Homebase Announces June 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

Sutter Health's Matthew Walbeck Recognized for Expertise, Collaboration and Dedication

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is thrilled to announce Matthew Walbeck, R.N., a case manager at Sutter Care at Home – Salinas Home Health, as the June winner of the Gold Standard Award.

Walbeck possesses a depth of knowledge that he shares with both patients and coworkers, making him a great candidate for the award.

"Matthew is a true asset to Sutter Health and the home-based care community," said Laura Davis, R.N., Clinical Manager, Sutter Care at Home – Salinas Home Health. "Always willing to lend a helping hand, Matthew fosters a collaborative and supportive work environment. His enthusiasm and reliability are evident in his daily work ethic."

The Gold Standard Award honors exceptional home-based caregivers who leverage HCHB to deliver outstanding patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team based on their expertise, enthusiasm, and unwavering dedication.

"We are thrilled to recognize Matthew for his dedication to his patients and his commitment to teamwork," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, Chief Clinical Officer at Homecare Homebase. "His collaborative spirit and willingness to share his expertise exemplify the qualities we value in a Gold Standard Award winner."

To learn more about these companies, visit hchb.com and sutterhealth.org.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health. EMRs and EVV aggregators allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.celltrak.com.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, 2144989524, [email protected], www.hchb.com

SOURCE Homecare Homebase