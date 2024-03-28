Homecare Homebase Announces March 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

VNS Health Registered Nurse Marylou Mendoza Exemplifies Patient Care and Teamwork

DALLAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software for home-based care, is proud to announce Marylou Mendoza, RN, as the March 2024 Gold Standard Award recipient. Mendoza, a Hospice Care admissions nurse at VNS Health, one of the largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations in the United States and the largest hospice in New York City, exemplifies exceptional patient care and commitment to her profession.

Mendoza's dedication to patient-centric care and unwavering support for colleagues make her an ideal recipient of this recognition.

"Marylou's contributions not only enhance patient outcomes but also elevate our entire team's approach to care," says Sherl Brand, SVP, VNS Health Hospice Care. "Her successes empower us all, and support VNS Health's dedication to quality care and quality experience for both those we serve and our dedicated team members."

The Gold Standard Award honors home-based caregivers who leverage Homebase Homecare software to deliver exceptional service. Nominees are selected by their agency leaders based on their expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment to their patients.

"We are honored to recognize Marylou Mendoza as our March Gold Standard Award winner," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, Chief Clinical Officer at Homecare Homebase. "Her commitment to her patients and her passion for mentoring new staff members embody the spirit of the award. Marylou serves as an inspiration to home-based caregivers everywhere."

