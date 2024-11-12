Homecare Homebase Announces November 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is proud to name Jim Jewett, Physical Therapist at Summa Health at Home™, as the November 2024 Gold Standard Award winner.

"Our Clinical Management Team chose to nominate Physical Therapist Jim Jewett for the HCHB Gold Standard Award because he uses HCHB to chart and provide exceptional care to his patients," said Jessi Smith, clinical manager at Summa Health at Home™. "Jim exceeds his goals for productivity, completes all documentation timely, and includes the accurate and necessary documentation for each patient. He shows his expertise by being an example to his peers and always being available if anyone has questions or needs his feedback."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"I'm honored to have received Homecare Homebase's Gold Standard Award. While there have been many changes in my 26 plus years in Homecare, the one constant has been my desire to continue to improve the ability to deliver personal and compassionate care," said Jewett. "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients and their families."

"Jim's dedication to delivering excellent patient care is exactly what we look for in a Gold Standard Award winner," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "Jim's dedication and expertise not only supports his team but also significantly enhances the lives of those he serves. We're proud to recognize his hard work and commitment."

