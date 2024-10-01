Homecare Homebase Announces October 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is happy to name Taylor Watson, Registered Nurse at VitalCaring Group, as the October 2024 Gold Standard Award winner.

"Taylor has been an invaluable member of the VitalCaring team for over a year, demonstrating exceptional dedication, attention to detail, and a passion for providing individualized patient care. She excels in promoting patient independence, delivering timely documentation, and supporting her team with her knowledge and leadership, said VitalCaring leaders. "Taylor shows incredible resilience, maintaining her unwavering commitment to both her patients and our organization even in the face of challenges. We are proud to have her on the team, where she continues to embody the core values of VitalCaring."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"I've always wanted to make a meaningful impact, and after years in critical care, I took a leap of faith into home health. I'm passionate about providing patient-centered care that breaks barriers to better health and focuses on building strong relationships with patients and families," said Watson. "VitalCaring has given me the opportunity to turn this passion into a purpose-driven career, and I'm grateful for the chance to work with such incredible patients and team members."

"Watson has quickly proven to be a standout user of Homecare Homebase after completing her orientation with VitalCaring. Her ability to submit timely and concise documentation while delivering high-quality care in patients' homes is impressive," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "She consistently meets expectations in both productivity and in-home documentation, demonstrating a strong commitment to accuracy and efficiency in her work."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About VitalCaring Group

VitalCaring delivers compassionate, high-quality home-based healthcare to patients in the comfort of their own home. By bringing together like-minded people who are called to care and supported by a positive organizational culture, VitalCaring is positioned to deliver an exceptional patient experience at every encounter. VitalCaring is a national leader in the home health and hospice industry, serving patients throughout the Southern United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. From its base in the South, VitalCaring is expanding to serve even more communities nationwide.

