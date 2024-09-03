Homecare Homebase Announces September 2024 Gold Standard Award Winner

Erica Bent of Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health is honored this month due to her continuous care coordination and resourcefulness

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is happy to name Erica Bent, RN Case Manager at Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health (HPN), as the September 2024 Gold Standard Award winner.

"Erica is an exceptional manager who consistently manages her caseload, completes same-day documentation and ensures continuity of care," said Brian Michaelsen, MSW, administrator, operations at Desert Oasis Healthcare. "A PointCare star and valuable peer resource, she provides training on system navigation and supply requisitioning and fully integrates HCHB into her patient care practice."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

"I've been a nurse since 2011 and in Home Health since 2016, using HCHB," said Erica. "What I love about Home Health is the one-on-one time with patients, allowing for uninterrupted care and education in their comfortable home setting, leading to better health outcomes. I'm honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to provide thorough care for my patients."

"Erica exemplifies the qualities we seek in a Gold Standard Award winner," said Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, chief clinical officer at Homecare Homebase. "Her dedication to her patients, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to care coordination make her an invaluable asset to Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health and the broader home-based care community. Erica's expertise in Homecare Homebase, coupled with her leadership in training and supporting her peers, showcases her ability to integrate best practices into patient care. She truly embodies the spirit of excellence in home health."

