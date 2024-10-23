Homecare Homebase Announces the 2024 Home Care Aide Scholarship Program Winners

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is proud to announce this year's Home Care Aide Scholarship Program Winners, honoring home care aides from over 15 different organizations spanning across varying home-based care verticals.

The Home Care Aide Scholarship, launched in 2021, provides $1,000 scholarships to 15 outstanding home care aides each year, helping them pursue various educational opportunities, including nursing, social work and health sciences degrees as well as CNA and LPN certifications. This program recognizes the vital role home care aides play in supporting aging Americans and aims to advance their careers while honoring their commitment to providing exceptional care. The class of 2024 winners include:

1. Ashley Sutton, AMOREM – Working towards a social work degree, Ashley is a single mother who has shown incredible resilience in balancing work, school and family. Her commitment to advancing her education and providing compassionate care makes her a deserving recipient of the scholarship.

2. Christen Radke, Bethany Hospice & Palliative Care – Working towards Hospice and Palliative Care Certification, Christen has been an indispensable hospice aide, known for her patience and lighthearted care.

3. LaSondra Reagor, Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care – An aide for 14 years working towards her LPN certification, Lasondra is a beloved figure among her patients and team. She is committed to becoming an LPN to continue her excellent work in providing compassionate care.

4. Olivia Wilson, Corewell Health South Hospice and Palliative Care – Olivia's compassionate care, particularly with high-acuity patients, has made her stand out. She is pursuing a nursing degree to further enhance her ability to serve patients.

5. Ashley Stewart, Genesis Visiting Nurse Association – A dedicated home care aide for 9 years and working towards a nursing degree, Ashley is highly observant of patient changes, often intervening to prevent health crises. Her commitment to patient safety and care makes her an outstanding asset to any team.

6. Tamia Murray, HomeCare Providers of Cone Health – Working towards further education, Tamia is an inspiration, balancing her role as a single mother, student and dedicated caregiver.

7. Tania Osorio Salgado, Hospice of the Valley – Working towards a nursing degree, Tania, with over 10 years of experience, is known for her leadership, patient compassion and commitment to mentorship.

8. Nichole Garrett, National Church Residences – Working towards LPN, Nikki's dedication to hospice care and her desire to further her education as an LPN make her an exceptional candidate. Her ability to build trusting relationships with patients is commendable.

9. Armani Bethea, Sage Hospice and Palliative Care – Armani is known for her exceptional attention to detail and genuine care for hospice patients. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree to deepen her impact in hospice care.

10. Asia Gren, Samaritan – Continuing a health sciences degree, Asia is a role model for her peers, consistently providing compassionate care to hospice patients.

11. Tashianna Spears, Trinity Health at Home Muskegon – Working towards an RN degree, Tashianna's calm and caring demeanor, along with her willingness to go the extra mile for her patients, made her a perfect candidate for the scholarship.

12. Jashira Robinson, Trinity Loyola Medicine Home Care and Hospice – Continuing her education, Jada has demonstrated excellent judgment in patient care, making her a standout candidate for further education. Her skill in navigating complex patient needs and fostering trust is admirable.

13. Khrystal-Rochelle Franklin, Stillwater Hospice – Attending school full-time, Khrystal has balanced full-time work with school, providing exceptional care to her patients. Her dedication to both her education and her role makes her a deserving scholarship recipient.

14. Kimora Bailey, Premier Health's Fidelity Health Care – Working as an aide while also pursuing a nursing degree, Kimora is very observant to any changes in patient condition, adjusting her care as needed. Her communication is excellent and she is frequently requested by patients and by staff to care for their patients.

15. Yselande Louis, VNA Care – Working towards a nursing degree, Yselande is a dedicated aide who has consistently recognized early signs of patient health changes, helping to avoid hospitalizations.

The initial presentation of the winners took place during the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) annual conference this week. To further celebrate and promote these winners, Homecare Homebase will highlight each winner with a unique social media post starting November 1 as part of the National Home Care & Hospice Month Celebration.

