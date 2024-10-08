Homecare Homebase Enhances Clinician Satisfaction with Innovative Medication Management Solution

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, partnered with Heart to Heart Hospice, a leading hospice care provider, to improve clinician satisfaction through advanced medication management. This collaboration has already shown remarkable results in reducing documentation time, increasing medication accuracy and enhancing overall clinician satisfaction.

As a result, Heart to Heart Hospice has achieved:

28.5 minutes in documentation time savings: With high documentation times contributing to clinician burnout, reducing these times means clinicians spend more time with patients and less time on screens. This reduction is particularly impactful during start-of-care visits, which often exceed two hours.

Significant reduction in cost of medication errors: Medication errors pose a significant risk and financial burden. By standardizing medication documentation through HCHB's Medication Kits, Heart to Heart Hospice minimizes these risks, ensuring a higher level of patient care and safety.

65% staff adoption rate of HCHB medication kits: Streamlined medication documentation and reduced errors have led to a high adoption rate among clinicians. HCHB has provided crucial training and support to facilitate this transition, resulting in noticeable improvements in clinician satisfaction and patient care.

"The admission visit is the time when you put in most of the medications. Reducing that by nearly 30 minutes has made a huge impact, especially on our high acuity patients," shared Patrick McPherson, SVP of EMR Operations at Heart to Heart Hospice.

"Our Medication Kits feature allows hospice providers to more easily and effectively tailor medication documentation to each patient," says Sandy Griffiths, senior product manager for Homecare Homebase. "This standardization not only reduces the documentation burden on clinicians but also enhances accuracy and consistency across the organization."

Homecare Homebase remains committed to delivering powerful tools and intuitive software that streamline operations, enhance productivity, and support exceptional patient care. For more information about Homecare Homebase and its innovative solutions, please visit hchb.com. To learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice and their compassionate care services, visit htohh.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Heart to Heart Hospice



Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 63 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones, and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, (214) 498-9524, [email protected], www.hchb.com

SOURCE Homecare Homebase