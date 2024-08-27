Homecare Homebase Medication Kits Redefine Clinical Operations and Consistency of Care

DALLAS , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, commends CommonSpirit Health at Home for the adoption of its Medication Kits templating feature to support better patient care through simplicity and accuracy. Struggling with laborious data entry, documentation errors, and disorderly processes, CommonSpirit created Medication Kits to optimize their time and efforts in a customized, dependable manner, improving both patient and clinician satisfaction.

Enterprise-level Medication Kits have been widely adopted and praised for their convenience and ease of use among clinicians. They streamline and standardize documentation, eliminating guesswork and reducing oversights. This has improved provider satisfaction by simplifying processes and ensuring safety.

"Time savings are crucial in the health industry. Our Medication Kits have saved clinicians 10-15 minutes per intake for home hospice and 30-45 minutes per admission for In-patient unit (IPU) and Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) patients, allowing more focus on patient care," said Karen Snavely, Region Director of Clinical Services at CommonSpirit Health at Home. "The ease of excluding medications from the kits is a big plus, simplifying the process for clinicians."

Medication Kits used at CommonSpirit reduce errors associated with customized treatment plans. Since implementation, they've lowered weekly order returns and tailored kits to suit diverse clinician locations and patient needs, fostering flexibility and success through customized simplicity.

"At Homecare Homebase, our goal is to empower healthcare providers to achieve peak efficiency," said Luke Rutledge, Chief Commercial Officer at Homecare Homebase. "The significant time savings and streamlined processes at CommonSpirit Health at Home are not only enhancing clinician satisfaction but also delivering meaningful benefits to their patients."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About CommonSpirit Health at Home

Providing quality home-based health care for over 40 years through specialized home health, home infusion, hospice and palliative care and supplemental staffing services, CommonSpirit Health at Home offers unique services dedicated to meeting the total needs of its patients across the continuum of care. Headquartered in Loveland, OH, CommonSpirit Health at Home's geographic footprint spans 14 states. The dedicated work of employees, volunteers, clinical and office staff delivers quality and compassionate care and services across 84 U.S. locations.

CommonSpirit Health at Home is proud to be part of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health care systems. Dedicated to advancing health for all people, CommonSpirit Health was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health ministries. CommonSpirit Health operates 139 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. Learn more at commonspirithealthathome.org.

