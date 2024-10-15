Homecare Homebase Names CareXM as Recommended Clinical Triage Partner

Homecare Homebase partners with CareXM to deliver faster, more accurate triage to home health and hospice patients

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, has named CareXM, the leader in clinical triage services and technology, as a recommended partner for clinical triage. This designation marks a significant milestone in the companies' ongoing work together, which aims to deliver enhanced care coordination and operational efficiency to Home Health and Hospice providers nationwide.

The strategic partnership strengthens the integration between CareXM and HCHB, reinforcing their shared commitment to improving care coordination through platform interoperability. This collaboration will optimize unscheduled visit coordination, streamline handoffs between triage and local staff, and elevate the efficiency and efficacy of triage services for hospice and home health agencies.

By reducing the manual workload on their staff, especially during critical off-peak times, this partnership not only alleviates nurse burnout but also ensures that patients receive timely, effective care. As a result, healthcare providers can expect improved patient outcomes, streamlined care delivery, and a more sustainable work environment for their teams. Ultimately, this partnership empowers home health and hospice providers to focus more on direct patient care, knowing that their triage needs are being expertly managed.

"Partnering with CareXM is a testament to our shared commitment to improving patient care while simultaneously making it easier for providers to operate," said Luke Rutledge, Chief Commercial Officer of HCHB. "By enhancing our integration, we are enabling CareXM to take even more burden off of our shared customers, at a time when high demands are placed on staff."

HCHB's decision to select CareXM as a recommended partner underscores the critical value this collaboration brings to their clients. Triage teams are an important asset for agencies seeking to provide care after-hours. CareXM's advanced triage capabilities and HCHB's EHR system will work together to ensure both patient and provider needs are met while maintaining compliance.

"Being named a recommended partner for Clinical Triage by Homecare Homebase highlights the strength of our relationship and our shared dedication to advancing patient care," said Si Luo, CEO of CareXM. "This expanded integration with HCHB not only streamlines triage processes and reduces the burden on healthcare staff but also ensures that patients receive timely, expert care. We are excited to further support our clients by enhancing their ability to deliver high-quality care while managing operational challenges effectively."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About CareXM

CareXM, the leader in clinical triage and virtual care solutions, is dedicated to transforming patient management through advanced technology and expert services. Specializing in efficient triage, patient engagement, and medical answering, CareXM offers healthcare providers innovative tools to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Committed to elevating the care experience, CareXM serves over 4,500 healthcare organizations, including 7 of the top 10 home health and hospice providers in the US. For more information about CareXM and to learn how our Triage Services can benefit your healthcare practice, please visit http://www.carexm.com.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, (214) 498-9524, [email protected], hchb.com

SOURCE Homecare Homebase