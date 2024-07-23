Homecare Homebase Opens Nominations for 2024 Home Care Aide Scholarship Program

The annual scholarship program aims to support the professional development of home care aides, fostering a skilled and motivated workforce

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) are proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 Home Care Aide Scholarship Program.

This annual program awards $1,000 scholarships to 15 deserving home care aides across the country, recognizing their dedication to providing exceptional care and supporting their professional development. The scholarship program helps address the growing need for aides in the home care workforce, enabling these essential workers to pursue further education and advance their careers.

"Home care aides are the backbone of the home care industry," said Scott Decker, chief executive officer at Homecare Homebase. "They provide vital assistance, allowing individuals to age gracefully in their homes. The Home Care Aide Scholarship Program offers a small token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions and empowers them to further their skills and knowledge."

Nominations for the 2024 Home Care Aide Scholarship Program are now open and will be accepted through September 30th, 2024. Winners will be announced at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo October 20th-22nd and will be celebrated on social media in early November, coinciding with National Home Care and Hospice Month.

"NAHC is honored to continue this vital partnership with Homecare Homebase," said William A. Dombi, Esq., president at NAHC. "The scholarship program not only recognizes the incredible work of home care aides, but also helps alleviate some of the financial burdens they may face in pursuing professional development."

To nominate an exceptional home care aide for this scholarship opportunity, please visit here.

