Homecare Homebase Recognizes Industry Leaders with 2024 Client Success Awards

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, today announces the winners of its prestigious 2024 Client Success Awards. These awards recognize HCHB customers who exemplify excellence in quality care, performance innovation and community impact. The HCHB Client Success Awards encompass a range of categories focused on quality and key performance indicators (KPIs).

The Home Health Quality Excellence Award recognizes home health agencies that have achieved the highest rating of 5 stars in the CMS published Quality of Patient Care star rating system. This year's winners include Americare CSS, GrandCare Health Services, Healing Hands Healthcare and High Plains Senior Care, part of Frontpoint Health.

The Home Health KPI Excellence Award is given to home health agencies performing in the top of their size cohort for Acute Care Hospitalizations, a crucial metric in value-based care models. Winners include Community Nursing Services, One Home Health and VNS Health.

The Hospice Quality Excellence Award applauds hospice agencies achieving a perfect score (100) in the Hospice Quality Reporting Program (HQRP). Winners include Baystate Home Health & Hospice, Careline Health Group, Caris Healthcare, GENESIS, Gentiva Health Services, Knute Nelson, Southeast Health and VNA Care.

The Hospice KPI Excellence Award recognizes hospice agencies performing in the top of their size cohort for care provided at the end of life, measured by The Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life (HVLDL) metric. Winners include Gentiva Health Services, Moments Hospice and Tabitha.

Beyond quality metrics, the HCHB Client Success Awards also honor agencies making a difference through innovation and community engagement. The Innovation and Achievement Award celebrates organizations that have developed creative solutions to home-based care challenges. This year's winners are:

HarmonyCares, recognized for their efforts to improve efficiency and clinical decision support, resulting in a 60% improvement in total time to completing all visit notes and 16.5% reduction in 30-day readmissions.

Visiting Nursing Association of WNY (VNA of WNY), the first home care organization to achieve independent ISO 9001 Certification, demonstrating a commitment to rigorous quality management practices.

The Community Impact Award recognizes organizations whose mission and efforts significantly impact their communities. The 2024 winners are:

St. Croix Hospice, for their multifaceted bereavement and volunteer programs, including support groups, children's resources, community outreach, pet therapy and end-of-life planning resources.

Stillwater Hospice, recognized for the community support provided through the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center, offering grief counseling and groups to the community.

The Industry Advocate Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and advocacy. HCHB recognizes Rachel Witt, RN, BSN, Chief Clinical Officer at Aveanna Healthcare, for her leadership and advocacy. Witt champions innovative patient care strategies and fights for home-based care access through state and national representation.

HCHB also recognizes Ashley Jones, RN, CHPN, Vice President of Hospice Clinical Practice and Quality for BrightSpring Health Services as a recipient of the Industry Advocacy Award. Jones is honored for her leadership in hospice care and advocacy for quality improvement, best practices and staff satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding organizations and individuals," said Scott Decker, Chief Executive Officer at Homecare Homebase. "The 2024 Client Success Award winners exemplify the dedication, innovation and compassion that define the home-based care industry. Their commitment to quality care and community service inspires us all."

HCHB is honored to recognize these industry leaders and looks forward to their continued contributions in the years to come.

Learn more about the winners of the 2024 Client Success Awards on HCHB's website.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB(First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK(formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health. EMRs and EVV aggregators allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.celltrak.com.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, (214) 498-9524, [email protected], https://hchb.com/

SOURCE Homecare Homebase