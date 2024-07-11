Homecare Homebase Releases 2025 HH Proposed Rule Impact Model

HCHB data reveals CMS Proposed Rule impact range between -9% and +12% for agencies across the country.

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, has published its 2025 Home Health Impact Model within its HCHB Analytics platform, empowering agencies to pinpoint and analyze the impact the new CMS rule would have on their specific operations and revenue.

The HCHB proposed rule estimates a 1.9% rate reduction, close to CMS' 1.7%. However, agency impacts range from -9% to +12% largely due to wage index changes. The variation between positive and negative wage index adjustments is larger than normal and drives home the importance of understanding how wage index changes will affect agency operations. HCHB has released its annual impact model, to help agencies navigate how the proposed rule could affect their organization. Customers can compare their 2024 reimbursements with proposed 2025 figures and see where they fall within the impact range.

"In addition to offering the Impact Model, we are committed to working with our customers and industry leaders to advocate on our customer's behalf," said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at HCHB. "We will be submitting our comment letter to CMS, grounded in data-driven analysis that reflects HCHB's 44% market share of home health Medicare patients."

HCHB will continue monitoring home health agencies (HHAs) through dashboards tracking the three behavior change assumptions CMS uses to set payment rates. According to HCHB, the most significant factor for CMS, expecting HHAs to prioritize high-paying codes for more extended billing periods, is contradicted by HCHB data. This raises concerns as the standard payment amount faces a significant cut with the -4.067% Permanent BA Adjustment Factor, adding to past cuts and the threat of further temporary adjustments from CMS.

HCHB impact reports empower agencies to adapt and thrive. They provide data for strategic planning, fuel advocacy efforts, and give agencies time to innovate and prioritize patient care despite ongoing reimbursement challenges.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health,MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

Media Contact

Liz LeGrande, Homecare Homebase, (214) 498-9524, [email protected], https://hchb.com/

SOURCE Homecare Homebase