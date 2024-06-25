Homecare Homebase Revenue Cycle Services Increase Visibility and Flexibility, Setting New Industry Standards

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, partnered with AngMar Management Services to implement their Revenue Cycle Services solution. AngMar, a multi-state provider with 9 hospice branches in 5 states and 77 home health branches in 10 states, looked to HCHB for a solution to challenges with in-house billing and collections as they struggled to maintain clean posting and access real-time data.

HCHB's Revenue Cycle Services partnered with AngMar's existing solutions to offer:

Increased Visibility: Real-time data provided AngMar with a clear picture of accounts receivable, payer performance and collection percentages, empowering informed business decisions.

Improved Efficiency: The flexibility of Revenue Cycle Services allowed AngMar to offload tasks, freeing up internal resources for core business functions.

Enhanced Flexibility: HCHB's scalability allowed AngMar to adapt to growth opportunities without significant staff changes.

"HCHB RCS helps you make smarter business choices by giving you a clear view of your revenue," said Katy Ramsey, vice president of operations at AngMar Management Services. "Ultimately, our collections went up significantly and our overall cost went down. Now we have more flexibility to adapt to business needs without worrying about staffing fluctuations."

Since implementing Revenue Cycle Services, AngMar has seen a significant increase in collections percentage, reduced overall costs, an improved ability to identify and address payer inconsistencies. They have been able to streamline operations with in-house staff focusing on research and collaboration with HCHB on specific billing issues.

"We're thrilled to see the positive impact HCHB Revenue Cycle Services has had on AngMar Management Services," said Luke Rutledge, Chief Commercial Officer at Homecare Homebase. "By providing clear visibility into their financial data, we've empowered AngMar to make informed decisions that have resulted in increased collections, improved efficiency, and ultimately, better care for their patients."

Moving forward, AngMar is eager to leverage HCHB's data analytics beyond basic reporting to further optimize processes and best practices.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable realtime, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242)

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About AngMar Management Services

AngMar Management Services is a privately held company that manages the operation of a network of multiple home health agencies in ten states, including Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. Since 2000, the companies have served thousands of patients under the AngMar managed umbrella known as Angels Care Home Health. Since adding Angels Care Hospice, the numbers continue to grow, fueled by the specialized patient-centered care that the company provides and its commitment to excellence in serving its local communities. For more information about Angels Care Home Health, visit AngelsCareHealth.com. For more information about Angels Care Hospice, visit AngelsCareHospice.com.

