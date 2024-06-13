Homecare Homebase Smart Scheduling Enhances Efficiency and Continuity of Care, Setting New Industry Standards

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software for home-based care, partnered with Amedisys, one of the nation's leading home health and hospice care providers, to implement HCHB Smart Scheduling to their home health division — a revolutionary automation solution. Amedisys' nationwide network comprising 344 home health care centers across 37 states has embraced HCHB Smart Scheduling to optimize caregiver allocation and streamline administrative processes.

"When evaluating scheduling solutions, our priority was to find a seamless integration that would honor our existing operational rules and enhance efficiency," said Christi Fanning, VP of Operational Excellence for Home Health at Amedisys. "HCHB Smart Scheduling emerged as the clear choice, seamlessly aligning with our protocols and offering unparalleled integration with processes inside Homecare Homebase."

Prior to implementation, Amedisys aimed to improve caregiver optimization and automate repetitive tasks. The initial goals remained steadfast throughout the process, leading to significant enhancements in operational efficiency. Notably, LPN visits completed by an RN and PTA visits completed by a PT showed marked improvements, highlighting the importance of clinicians operating at the top of their licensure.

"Smart Scheduling has not only enhanced our caregiver allocation but also served as a powerful automation tool, offloading mundane tasks and enabling our staff to focus on more complex responsibilities," explained Stephanie Schank, Program Manager – PMO at Amedisys. " Up to 70% of visits are now scheduled via Smart Scheduling, marking a monumental shift towards efficiency and effectiveness."

"Amedisys' success implementing HCHB Smart Scheduling has shown the value that scheduling automation can present at scale," shared Gary Voydanoff, Chief Revenue Officer at Homecare Homebase. "We have always been excited about the potential for this technology. Scheduling automation has the power to positively affect patient and clinician experiences and care quality while alleviating administrative burdens. The results are encouraging, and we're just getting started."

With over 2.2 million visits successfully scheduled through Smart Scheduling, Amedisys has experienced greater than 40% automation in scheduling workflow. This remarkable achievement has empowered Patient Services Coordinators to address urgent scheduling needs promptly while enhancing overall administrative capacity.

The most significant gain observed with Smart Scheduling has been the preservation and enhancement of continuity of care. Despite industry-wide staffing challenges, Amedisys has maintained a stable continuity of care, earning commendations from both patients and clinical staff for their unwavering commitment to quality.

"In implementing Smart Scheduling across 344 care centers, we encountered minimal resistance to change, thanks to meticulous preparation, effective communication, and robust support systems," added Christi Fanning. "The smooth transition underscored the transformative potential of Smart Scheduling, delivering positive outcomes and fostering satisfaction among schedulers and clinicians alike."

For more information about HCHB Smart Scheduling and its benefits for home health and hospice agencies, visit http://www.hchb.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242)

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK(formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Amedisys, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. Nearly 3,000 hospitals and more than 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of nearly 470,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 10.6 million visits annually.

