HomeFed announces I-956F approval for Côta Vera 2 in only 6 months

HomeFed is proud to announce a significant milestone achieved with the I-956F project approval for their 3rd Otay Ranch Project in Chula Vista, California.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows the project's compliance with the latest requirements of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act.

HomeFed is approved to raise up to $249.6 million in EB-5 capital from more than 300 investors which will fund horizontal development and vertical construction within the Otay Ranch master-planned community near San Diego, California.