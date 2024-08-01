HomeKick Agent App Launches, Empowering Real Estate Agents in a New Era of Compliance

"HomeKick Agent is our commitment to providing a platform that supports transparent and compliant commission negotiations, enabling agents to focus on serving their clients with excellence." Post this

Marc Diana, CEO and Co-Chairman of HomeKick, states, "As the real estate industry faces transformative changes, including recent updates from MLSListings serving about 16,000 professionals, HomeKick leads with solutions that enhance agent professionalism and efficiency." He adds, "HomeKick Agent is our commitment to providing a platform that supports transparent and compliant commission negotiations, enabling agents to focus on serving their clients with excellence."

As industry regulations evolve, HomeKick Agent stands as a crucial tool for real estate professionals, providing a reliable and efficient solution for navigating the complexities of commission and compensation discussions.

Now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, HomeKick Agent is poised to become a vital resource for agents and brokerages, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance in real estate transactions.

HomeKick Agent offers a free version, which allows agents to share listing compensation data, and a paid version for $60 annually, which includes additional features like viewing compensation data across all listings.

The app also provides a referral program to agents, crafted to ensure that every participant gains substantial, tangible benefits—making HomeKick Agent not just a tool for individual agents but a community-enhancing platform that creates genuine value and increases the utility of the HomeKick Agent app for all users.

HomeKick, a real estate technology solutions leader and FinTech venture, leverages decades of industry expertise to develop tools that enhance the real estate transaction process. With a focus on innovation, HomeKick continues to deliver products that align with industry needs to improve and streamline the home buying and selling experience for consumers, real estate professionals, and ancillary service providers. Marc Diana, CEO and Co-Chairman, brings over 20 years of experience in building disruptive internet and fintech companies, including founding LowerMyBills.com and LeadPoint.

