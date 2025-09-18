HomeLedger Announces Partnership with Thumbtack to Expand Access to Home Service Providers Nationwide

HomeLedger, the platform designed to help homeowners better care for their homes, is excited to announce a new partnership with Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeLedger, the platform designed to help homeowners better care for their homes, is excited to announce a new partnership with Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes.

This collaboration gives HomeLedger users across the U.S. direct access to Thumbtack's network of skilled, top-rated service providers—making it easier than ever to find the right professional for any home project. HomeLedger users can find pros to help with projects in almost 500 categories, from landscaping to house cleaning to plumbing and more.

Alongside this new capability, HomeLedger continues to provide homeowners with tools to simplify and organize every aspect of home care, including:

Personalized maintenance suggestions

Secure home inventory tracking

Key document storage

"Joe," our AI Helper for quick answers and guidance

"At HomeLedger, we want to help you care for your home, better," said Clem McDavid, Founder and CEO at HomeLedger. "Our partnership with Thumbtack is another step toward making homeownership simpler, smarter, and less stressful."

About Thumbtack

We're Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it, as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 12 million 5-star projects and counting, we help homeowners and home professionals accomplish more.

About HomeLedger

HomeLedger is a digital platform that empowers homeowners to stay on top of maintenance, protect their investment, and enjoy peace of mind through smart, easy-to-use tools including the HomeLedger App and the HomeLedger Pro Portal. To learn more, visit https://homeledger.app

