HomeLedger Launches WatchTower, a Purpose-Built SaaS Platform to Modernize the Home Watch Industry

"Operators are running serious professional businesses with tools that were never built for them. WatchTower changes that — one platform, built specifically for home watch, that gives operators the operational backbone to grow with confidence" said Clem McDavid CEO of HomeLedger Post this

WatchTower tears down that ceiling.

"The home watch industry has been underserved by technology for too long," said Clem McDavid, Founder of HomeLedger. "Operators are running serious professional businesses with tools that were never built for them. WatchTower changes that — one platform, built specifically for home watch, that gives operators the operational backbone to grow with confidence."

Built for Operators. Built for Growth.

WatchTower consolidates the core functions of a home watch operation into a single, intuitive platform — enabling operators to deliver a more consistent, professional, and scalable service to their homeowner clients. The platform is designed with the operational realities of home watch in mind: seasonal surges, property-specific needs, absentee homeowner communication, and the high standards required to earn and keep trust in a relationship-driven industry.

Unlike generic field service tools that require extensive customization — or consumer apps that lack the professional-grade features operators need — WatchTower is ready to work from day one.

A Maturing Industry Deserves a Real Platform

The professional home watch industry has grown steadily alongside the rise of second-home ownership, seasonal migration, and the increasing complexity of modern properties. National associations and emerging industry standards have worked to legitimize and elevate the profession — establishing credentials, codes of conduct, and consumer expectations that define what serious operators look like today.

WatchTower is built to support that trajectory. Operators who have invested in their professionalism deserve software that matches their ambition — not a workaround stack assembled from tools designed for someone else's business. It has been built with the assistance of Home Watch operators around the country, through HomeLedger's pilot program and in conjunction with HomeLedger's founding software application for homeowners.

"Professionalism isn't just about certifications and checklists," McDavid added. "It's about having systems that let you operate at a level your clients expect and your business deserves."

WatchTower is currently accepting applications from home watch operators to join its Founder Pricing program, offering early adopters preferred access and locked-in rates ahead of a full commercial rollout. Visit homeledger.ai to learn register or sign up for a demo.

About HomeLedger

HomeLedger is a property intelligence company building modern software for the residential property space. WatchTower by HomeLedger is its purpose-built platform for professional home watch operators and their homeowner clients — American-built software designed to help home watch professionals run smarter, grow faster, and serve better. Learn more at https://homeledger.ai.

Contact: Clem McDavid Founder,HomeLedger, [email protected]

Media Contact

Clem McDavid, HomeLedger, 1 7047509767, [email protected]

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SOURCE HomeLedger