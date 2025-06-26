Homeowner.org Launches Interactive Radon Risk Map to Help Americans Understand Home Safety

Homeowner.org has launched Version 1.0 of its free, interactive Radon Risk Map, helping users identify potential radon exposure by ZIP code using EPA data and local testing insights. The tool aims to raise awareness about radon—the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.—and encourages regular home testing.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowner.org, a leading resource for homeownership education and safety, today announced the official release of Version 1.0 of its interactive Radon Risk Map – a free tool designed to help homeowners, renters, and real estate professionals understand potential radon exposure risks across the United States.

Accessible at Homeowner.org, the new map allows users to explore radon levels by state and ZIP code, making it easier than ever to identify areas with elevated radon risk. Built using public EPA data and local testing insights, the tool empowers Americans to take proactive steps toward a safer home environment.

"Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., yet many people don't realize it could be lurking in their homes. We built the Radon Map to make radon risk visible, understandable, and actionable – especially for families moving into new homes or those considering radon mitigation."

The Importance of Regular Home Testing

While the Radon Map is a powerful starting point, individual testing remains essential. Radon levels can vary significantly between homes—even in the same neighborhood—due to differences in soil composition, foundation structure, ventilation, and home maintenance.

Homeowner.org recommends that:

All homeowners test for radon at least every 2–5 years, or after major renovations

New homebuyers test before or shortly after moving in

Residents in high-risk areas consider continuous monitoring with digital devices

Regular testing helps homeowners detect long-term exposure risks and respond early with ventilation or mitigation solutions.

Affordable and Reliable Testing Devices

Several cost-effective options are available for homeowners who want to test or monitor radon levels in their homes:

Airthings Wave Plus – A smart monitor offering continuous radon tracking, air quality insights, and smartphone alerts

Radon Eye RD200 – A fast, accurate digital radon detector with real-time readings and app connectivity

First Alert RD1 – A trusted short-term charcoal test kit ideal for initial checks (mail-in lab analysis included)

Safety Siren Pro4 – A plug-in radon gas detector with an LED display and built-in alarm for high levels

All devices are available online and in home improvement stores, with prices ranging from $20 (for test kits) to $200+ (for smart monitors).

Key Features of Radon Map v1.0:

Search by ZIP code to check estimated radon risk in your area

EPA radon zone overlays for easy reference

Responsive, mobile-friendly design

Free and open to the public – no sign-up required

Future updates will include filterable data layers, additional mitigation resources, and the ability to report test results anonymously to improve the data set.

About Homeowner.org

Homeowner.org is a trusted destination for homeownership advice, tools, and safety resources. From buying your first home to understanding environmental risks like radon, our mission is to help people make smarter, safer decisions about where they live.

Contact:

Homeowner Product and Service Team

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tyler Abbott, Ampry, 1 801-656-8148, [email protected], ampry.com

SOURCE Ampry