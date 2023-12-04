Homeowners Should Consider all Energy Supply Options with Lifting of Gas Moratorium

While the lifting of the moratorium after a four- and-a half-year pause is being greeted as good news to some, it raises questions about the reliability of energy supplies for the future. Homeowners should weigh their energy sources carefully before deciding how to proceed. Post this

In its letter to the NYS Public Service Commission, Con Edison said that a combination of lower peak demand forecast and increased supply resulting from the Tennessee East 300 Project coming online resolved the Westchester supply-demand gap. However much of this capacity relief is due to business and homeowners turning to alternate sources of energy and is not necessarily due to the reliability of gas supply in the future.

The state's push to move away from fossil fuels by 2030, could force those who return to gas to shift gears again in the near future. The state's All-Electrification Buildings Act set to take effect in 2026 would ban fossil fuels (including natural gas) in new construction. In addition, if existing equipment fails, homeowners wouldn't be able to replace it with a fossil fuel-fired system.

As CEO of Robison, Westchester's leading home comfort and energy company, we advise our clients based on their individual needs. Our recommendations are based on budget, use, environmental impact, and lifestyle. While our name is often associated with oil – our company is more than 100 years old – we offer homeowners many choices, including the installation of natural gas fired equipment. But we also offer B20 Biofuel (a blend of heating oil and biofuel that is actually greener than Natural Gas); Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP); Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) aka Geothermal. New York State continues to offer substantial rebates to homeowners and businesses who choose these alternative energy sources so now is a good time to convert.

Whatever energy program consumers choose Robison pledges to provide them with the best advice and array of options for their homes, businesses and families. That's why we've been a trusted energy supplier for more than 100 years.

The writer is Dan Singer, President and CEO of Robison and an expert on the energy market.

Media Contact

Dean Bender, Thompson & Bender, 914 391 6042, [email protected]

SOURCE Con Edison