HomeRES.ai Named Winner in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Annual Awards Honor Breakthrough Innovations Driving Meaningful Global Impact

MONTROSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeRES.ai is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

The World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries, from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.

HomeRES.ai was recognized for its work helping residential contractors build more resilient homes. The platform connects contractors with a comprehensive database of incentive programs and better building science and materials, making resilient, efficient, and sustainable home upgrades more affordable. Individual home improvements can then be coordinated into neighborhood-wide resilience gains, making it easier for communities to protect themselves from natural disaster risk. By combining incentive matching with professional proposal tools, HomeRES.ai makes it practical for individual contractors to bring whole-neighborhood resilience improvements to market, not just one-off upgrades.

This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 101 winners and 90 honorable mentions across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

"We started HomeRES.ai because homeowners were skipping upgrades they thought that they couldn't afford and were missing out on incentives they didn't know existed. The incentive landscape is complicated, and building science advances faster than most building professionals can keep up with, so contractors and homeowners were being left behind," said Grace Tsao Mase, founder and CEO of HomeRES.ai. "Being recognized by Fast Company tells us we're working on the right problem. It also validates what we've heard from contractors on the ground: that the right information, delivered at the right moment, can turn a single home upgrade into something that benefits an entire community."

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include natural disaster resilient homes, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

About HomeRES.ai

HomeRES.ai is the platform built for residential contractors at the intersection of building science, incentive access, and resilience. By combining a comprehensive database of incentive programs with better materials and building practices, HomeRES.ai makes resilient, efficient homes more affordable to build and coordinate at scale, from individual upgrades to neighborhood-wide improvements. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Los Angeles, HomeRES.ai is on a mission to make every home resilient, every upgrade affordable, every community protected, and every building professional empowered. Learn more at

HomeRES.ai

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

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Media Contact

Sally Ford, HomeRES, 1 8187957802, [email protected], https://HomeRES.ai

SOURCE HomeRES