Homerunpet Debuts Drybo Ultra, A Revolutionary Drying Solution for Mid-Size Pets

To celebrate, customers who purchase the first 100 units on Homerunpet.com will enjoy $200 off

STOCKTON, N.J. , Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homerunpet, a leading innovator in pet care solutions, announced today the launch of Drybo Ultra Smart Pet Dryer – a revolutionary pet drying product that combines convenience, safety, and comfort. An iteration of the brand's best-selling Drybo Plus, the Drybo Ultra is thoughtfully designed with a spacious 135-liter capacity, making it perfect for pets weighing up to 44 pounds.

Transforming pet care at home, the Homerunpet Drybo Ultra offers an unparalleled, safe, and comfortable spa-like drying experience for mid-sized pets. Meticulously manufactured with their well-being in mind, it features four modes that operate quietly, with noise levels ranging from 34db to 60db. Its gentle, omnidirectional airflow provides thorough drying that evenly covers the pet's body, especially in hard-to-reach areas, while an intelligent temperature control system maintains optimal heating conditions. Moreover, safety is paramount for Homerunpet, and the Drybo Ultra is equipped with patented features and a rigorous multi-layer safety system to ensure utmost protection.

"Since introducing our original Drybo Plus, consumers, veterinarians, groomers, and breeders alike have been thrilled with its innovative approach to drying and eager for a larger-format solution for mid-sized pets," said Frank Liu, CEO & Founder of Homerunpet. "We're excited to bring the Dryobo Ultra to market to continue to revolutionize the way pet owners or caretakers approach grooming and keeping their furry companions happy and, most importantly, healthy."

Beyond its drying capabilities, the sleek and modern Drybo Ultra doubles as an all-season pet bed where pets can luxuriate in summer breezes or bask in winter warmth.

To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase the first 100 units of the Drybo Ultra on Homerunpet.com will receive $200 off. *Offer valid until quota is reached.

The Drybo Ultra ($799) is now available on the Homerunpet website, with Amazon availability coming soon. To learn more about HomeRunPet and its portfolio of pet products, visit https://homerunpet.com/.

About Homerunpet

Founded in 2015, Homerunpet has become a leading brand of smart pet supplies. Their journey has been marked by uniting exceptional talents with extensive R&D expertise in medical devices. This synergy has laid the foundation for technical sophistication, positioning HomeRunPet as a trailblazer in the industry. Securing over 100 patents globally, Homerunpet attains technical excellence, while setting industry standards. Beyond technical achievements, they are a community of passionate pet enthusiasts boasting years of in-person pet-keeping experience. This shared love for pets fuels a dedication to crafting the finest pet products and disrupting the pet industry with innovative solutions.

Media Contact

5WPR, HomeRunPet, 1 646.843.1801, [email protected]

SOURCE HomeRunPet