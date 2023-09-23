Homes with Hope Doubles Down on Efforts to Address the Affordable Housing Crisis

A newly formed Affordable Housing Advisory Council will advocate for and participate in developing affordable housing initiatives as Homes with Hope continues its mission to prevent and end homelessness in Fairfield County.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of Homes with Hope approved the creation of an Affordable Housing Advisory Council at its Annual Meeting on September 18, 2023. The Council will advocate for and participate in developing affordable supportive housing initiatives in keeping with Homes with Hope's mission to prevent and end homelessness.

Helen McAlinden, President & CEO of Homes with Hope, stated, "As an organization, Homes with Hope has always understood that the only way to truly deal with homelessness is to provide homes. As our town and state delve more deeply into the affordable housing crisis, our board has established an Affordable Housing Advisory Council." She went on to explain that the Council's goal is to continue collaborating with local partners and the Town of Westport to further increase efforts to help close the deficit in affordable homes.

Lauren Soloff, a board member for twelve years, will chair the Council. Commenting on the new initiative, she said, "We have already begun the process of approving an incredible slate of candidates, including Jim Marpe, former First Selectman of Westport, Ross Burkhardt, former CEO of New Neighborhoods, Inc., Michelle Lapine McCabe, Executive Director of the Connecticut Main Street Center, and David McCarthy, founder of Heritage Housing, Inc." In addition, she noted that board members participating on the Council would include Brian Baxendale, Jen Ferrante, Becky Martin, Kate Weber, and Ralph Yearwood. Newly elected board member Will Haskell will also be a member of the Council.

Soloff added "As an organization, we are hoping to enlist knowledgeable experts who can advance Homes with Hope's understanding of the current state of affordable housing and help us grow as a resource for the community. Those interested in being considered for the Council and with expertise in an area that supports the Council's purpose are welcome to contact me via email at [email protected]."

Homes with Hope , based in Westport, Connecticut, provides emergency shelter for men and women, 52 units of supportive housing, rapid re-housing, diversion services, and a community kitchen and food pantry. It is one of a handful of organizations that provides a suburban solution to homelessness.

