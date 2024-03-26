HomeShare Oregon Announces Receipt of Donation of Silvernest's Homesharing Technology Platform to Enable National Expansion of the Homesharing Movement

HomeShare Oregon announced today that Silvernest has licensed its homesharing technology platform and assigned certain associated assets to HomeShare Oregon. Post this

"The affordable housing crisis in the U.S. has grown into a humanitarian crisis. In Oregon alone, we have a shortage of 36,000 affordable housing units. We can't build our way out of this situation. HomeShare Oregon was founded to have an immediate impact on this crisis by enabling homeowners to rent to compatible housemates, thus opening up affordable housing options and providing homeowners with financial resilience," said Board Director James Dirksen. "Silvernest has built a best-of-breed homesharing technology, and we're thankful to have been able to put it to work to power our efforts starting from day one."

HomeShare Oregon currently provides a unique combination of online homesharing services and personal support to homeowners and housemates in Oregon, and is working to expand those same online services and learnings to homesharing organizations across the country as it fulfills its mission to combat housing instability, loneliness, foreclosure and homelessness.

In addition to its license of the compatibility-based roommate matching technology, HomeShare Oregon assumed the security tools, homeshare agreements and other homesharing resources associated with the technology, enabling it to rebrand the Silvernest website and app as HomeShareOnline.org.

Media Contact

Asia Elsner, HomeShare Oregon, 1 503-515-2397, [email protected], HomeShareOnline.org

SOURCE HomeShare Oregon