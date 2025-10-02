HomeSmart Appoints Stacey Onnen as President, Bringing 20+ Years of Industry Experience

On Sept. 30, HomeSmart, one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, announced the appointment of Stacey Onnen as president.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Sept. 30, HomeSmart, one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, announced the appointment of Stacey Onnen as president.

Onnen is a seasoned real estate executive with more than 20 years of industry experience. She most recently worked in the legal technology sector and previously led a national initiative at Keller Williams. Earlier, she served as President at eXp Realty, where she was instrumental in scaling operations during a time of rapid expansion, and also held leadership roles with Realty ONE Group. She began her career as an agent, Designated Broker, and owned and operated a brokerage and real estate school.

"We are pleased to welcome Stacey to HomeSmart at such an important time in our growth," said Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart. "Her operational expertise and leadership experience at large, rapidly scaling organizations will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our platform, expand into new markets, and support our agents and franchise partners."

As president, Onnen will partner with HomeSmart's executive team and market leaders to enhance operational efficiency, identify and develop new revenue opportunities, and continue building on the company's agent-first, technology-driven model.

"HomeSmart has built a strong reputation for innovation and for delivering value to its agents and franchise network," said Onnen. "I am excited to join the leadership team and contribute to the company's next phase of growth."

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

