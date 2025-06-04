HomeSmart Becomes First National Brokerage to Integrate RPR Data Into Proprietary Transaction Platform

"RPR is committed to helping brokerages unlock more value with less effort," said Ray Gronowski, Vice President, Market Engagement at RPR. "SSO and Deep Links are a critical step in making that happen — it's fast, secure and easy to implement when the right tech is in place." Post this

HomeSmart has long embraced a tech-first model, with its proprietary RealSmart Agent platform powering everything from onboarding to transaction management. But even in a system built for efficiency, requiring agents to log into multiple tools can create unnecessary friction, slow adoption and introduce security risks. That's why integrating RPR directly into the RealSmart workflow — via Single Sign-On — is such a meaningful step forward.

With SSO, HomeSmart agents no longer need a separate login to use RPR. Deep Links to RPR tools — such as the Property Report, Seller Report and Mini Property Report — now appear directly within agent workflows, allowing them to stay focused while accessing the insights they need throughout every stage of a transaction.

"Integration, automation and efficiency have always been a vital focus of our tech investment. Accessing all data seamlessly within one platform greatly enhances an agent's experience. With SSO and Deep Links into RPR, we've eliminated workflow friction and improved adoption of one of the most powerful data tools in real estate," said Katie Cooper, Chief Operating Officer at HomeSmart.

As a national brokerage and franchisor, HomeSmart brings this advancement to more than 25,000 agents from both their company-owned operations and franchise network. Of those with RPR access, over 11,500 agents already have active accounts — many using RPR regularly to guide informed buyer and seller conversations.

"RPR is committed to helping brokerages unlock more value with less effort," said Ray Gronowski, Vice President, Market Engagement at RPR. "SSO and Deep Links are a critical step in making that happen — it's fast, secure and easy to implement when the right tech is in place."

About RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®):

Realtors Property Resource®, LLC (RPR®), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, is a NAR member benefit that helps REALTORS® "wow" their clients and close more deals. This exclusive online real estate database covers more than 160 million residential and commercial U.S. properties and provides REALTORS® with the analytical power to help clients make informed decisions while increasing efficiency in the marketplace. Visit RPR at narrpr.com.

About HomeSmart

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

