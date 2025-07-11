HomeSmart Brokers Innovation With $2.5M Crypto Listing in Colorado

Tech-driven mountainside estate, redefining luxury living, stands at the forefront of crypto-powered real estate transactions.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many real estate professionals have yet to embrace cryptocurrency transactions, Employing Broker and HomeSmart Colorado Market Leader Shelly Vincent made waves in 2022 by becoming the first agent in the state to complete a wallet-to-wallet crypto closing successfully. Her newest listing, located at 2754 County Road 421 in Florissant, has hit the market with one unique selling point — crypto offers are more than welcome.
This $2.5 million off-grid mountain estate near Colorado Springs sits on a nearly 39-acre property with stunning views, perfectly integrating privacy and sustainability with state-of-the-art smart home tech, including:
- Touch faucets
- Automated blinds
- Voice-activated lights, blinds and appliances
- Powered by electricity, natural gas, or solar batteries
One of Colorado's most experienced crypto real estate experts, Vincent has built a career on collaboration and cultivation. She actively works to educate agents and title companies on best practices and navigating these types of transactions legally and securely. "My client is an avid crypto investor," Vincent explains, "and with the growing attention to cryptocurrency as a viable currency, my client wanted to make sure this option was available to others within their sphere as well."
She also maintains a hands-on partnership with Equitable Title, one of the few title companies in the state equipped to handle digital currency escrows.
Cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining traction as the newest form of full-cash payment in real estate, offering a fast, smart alternative to traditional methods. With nearly instant transfers, the use of cryptocurrency eliminates holding periods, wire delays and foreign currency conversions. Agents embracing this digital currency are able to deliver strategic solutions for both national and international clients.
Vincent's work with both crypto and traditional transactions exemplifies HomeSmart's commitment to embracing new technologies and solutions that work for any buyer and seller.
