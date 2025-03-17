HomeSmart Launches Industry's First eSign Contract Management Tool in Proprietary Platform

"SmartDocs with eSign is a natural evolution of our dedication to providing an optimized transaction experience from list to close through an all-in-one platform," said HomeSmart's CEO and Founder Matt Widdows. Post this

Upload, map and prepare any document for signature

Instantly add contacts or pull directly from RealSmart Agent's CRM

Easily assign signees, schedule reminders and pre-set time periods, and add any additional recipients like team leads or transaction assistants

Once signed, securely store and organize documents in one streamlined transaction management solution

eSign holds an additional attraction for agents — it eliminates the need for third party e-signature tools like DocuSign, which is usually a necessary expense for real estate professionals.

"HomeSmart has always taken great pride in anticipating agent needs and evolving proactively," says Katie Cooper, HomeSmart COO. "This improvement eliminates a common pain point — the need to supplement document and contract management with external software subscriptions. Anytime we can help our agents streamline their day-to-day workflows and further cut down on everyday operating costs, it's a win-win."

Since HomeSmart's inception 25 years ago, the brokerage has continued to evolve their robust transaction and marketing technology ecosystem. The much-anticipated introduction of SmartDocs with eSign addresses an increasing need for transaction visibility and simplified contract management, as real estate professionals grapple with recent industry changes and, in some cases, new contract forms. SmartDocs boosts processing efficiency on both buyer-broker agreements and offers, integrating smoothly with local MLS systems and users' transaction information, and providing a library of pre-mapped contract forms in many key markets.

"SmartDocs with eSign is a natural evolution of our dedication to providing an optimized transaction experience from list to close through an all-in-one platform," said HomeSmart's CEO and Founder Matt Widdows. "HomeSmart is about giving agents 100%. While many alternative models stop at commission, when we say 100% we mean everything — including continued commitments to our full-service tech suite."

For a sneak peek into how this product works, check out the announcement video.

