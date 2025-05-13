HomeSmart Launches New MLS-Integrated, Feature-Packed Marketing Platform with Powerful Automation

"Savvy, resourceful agents are very attracted to brokerages that provide them with a fully stocked tech toolbox. This launch completely puts the power of a comprehensive, dedicated design studio directly into our agents' hands," says HomeSmart Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fox. Post this

"Savvy, resourceful agents are very attracted to brokerages that provide them with a fully stocked tech toolbox," says HomeSmart Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fox. "We've taken agent feedback seriously and listened to common concerns such as staying abreast of marketing trends and emerging technology; I'm excited to say that this new platform will exceed expectations! This launch completely puts the power of a comprehensive, dedicated design studio directly into our agents' hands."

HomeSmart agents now have the ability to quickly and efficiently generate impactful marketing with the assistance of:

An intuitive, user-friendly interface

MLS integration

Hundreds of customizable templates

Automated listing marketing packages

A robust royalty-free image library

Web and print formats

Email client integration

Direct mail options

A video editor with music database and Giphy integration

QR Code generation

AI content and image editing tools

Social media caption generation and scheduling

The upgraded system, seamlessly integrated into HomeSmart's own RealSmart Agent platform that serves as an agent's day-to-day command center, continues the company's longstanding commitment to offering agents crucial tech resources at no additional cost.

"Agents know what it takes to stand out and remain competitive," says HomeSmart COO Katie Cooper, "and in today's tech-forward landscape, our Marketing Design Center gives agents an immediate, major advantage. This latest launch speaks to who HomeSmart is at its core: a brokerage that invests in our agents so they can focus on the growth and success of their business, rather than constant resource shopping to stay ahead of technology."

To learn more about HomeSmart's new Marketing Design Center, visit Join.HomeSmart.com/MDC.

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers. HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com.

For the promo video for the Marketing Design Center, please visit HomeSmart's YouTube.

Media Contact

Krista Tillman, Evolve PR & Marketing, 1 480-274-3486, [email protected]

SOURCE HomeSmart