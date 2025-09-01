HomeSmart Receives Blue Zones Approval for Scottsdale Worksite

"The HomeSmart team is honored to receive this approval reinforcing what our culture and company has always been about – supporting the wellbeing, lifestyle quality and potential of our staff and our agents," said HomeSmart Director of People Operations Jayme DeVary. Post this

The company celebrated this achievement with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 14 at HomeSmart's Scottsdale headquarters. That morning, Scottsdale City Council Members Maryann McAllen and Solange Whitehead, the Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale team, and HomeSmart staff gathered in recognition of HomeSmart's dedication to modeling a health-focused culture.

HomeSmart Director of People Operations Jayme DeVary thanked the Blue Zones team for its partnership throughout the designation process. Sarah Kearney of Blue Zones Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale shared words about how HomeSmart has cultivated a culture and workspace for its employees that empowers staff to perform their best. Councilwomen McAllen and Whitehead spoke about the significance of HomeSmart as the first national real estate company to earn Blue Zones approval in Arizona, and how the brokerage's investment in employee wellbeing may inspire positive change in the business community. Rich La Rue, HomeSmart's Vice President of Corporate Brokerages, Western Region, followed these speeches recalling the story of how HomeSmart was first introduced to Blue Zones Project®, stating that the approval process both acknowledged existing company health practices, and led to the creation of all-new initiatives to benefit HomeSmart employees.

"The HomeSmart team is honored to receive this approval reinforcing what our culture and company has always been about – supporting the wellbeing, lifestyle quality and potential of our staff and our agents," said DeVary.

Blue Zones Project Scottsdale is a community well-being initiative in partnership with HonorHealth, The Cigna Group, and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. Over five years, the project will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier through lasting changes to the built environment, policies, and social connections. Learn more at bluezonesprojectscottsdale.com.

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com.

