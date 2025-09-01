HomeSmart Receives Blue Zones Approval for Scottsdale Worksite

HomeSmart, one of the nation's top 10 real estate brokerages, was recently designated as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ worksite by Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale. The brokerage earned the designation by demonstrating a strong commitment to employee well-being through a variety of health-focused initiatives. During the approval process, the company was evaluated in key areas such as physical environment, social connections, leadership engagement, benefits and wellness offerings, sense of purpose, and community involvement.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeSmart, one of the nation's top 10 real estate brokerages, was recently designated as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ worksite by Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale. The brokerage earned the designation by demonstrating a strong commitment to employee well-being through a variety of health-focused initiatives. During the approval process, the company was evaluated in key areas such as physical environment, social connections, leadership engagement, benefits and wellness offerings, sense of purpose, and community involvement. HomeSmart stood out for its employee-centered approach, offering amenities like sit-stand desks, an onsite fitness center, health coaching, tobacco cessation support, an employee assistance program, and robust corporate social responsibility initiatives.
"The process was incredibly smooth thanks to how naturally HomeSmart's culture aligns with Blue Zones principles," said Kris Bio, organization & well-being coordinator for Blue Zones Project Scottsdale. "It's clear they prioritize the well-being of their team in ways that reflect the core of our work."
The company celebrated this achievement with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 14 at HomeSmart's Scottsdale headquarters. That morning, Scottsdale City Council Members Maryann McAllen and Solange Whitehead, the Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale team, and HomeSmart staff gathered in recognition of HomeSmart's dedication to modeling a health-focused culture.
HomeSmart Director of People Operations Jayme DeVary thanked the Blue Zones team for its partnership throughout the designation process. Sarah Kearney of Blue Zones Blue Zones Project® Scottsdale shared words about how HomeSmart has cultivated a culture and workspace for its employees that empowers staff to perform their best. Councilwomen McAllen and Whitehead spoke about the significance of HomeSmart as the first national real estate company to earn Blue Zones approval in Arizona, and how the brokerage's investment in employee wellbeing may inspire positive change in the business community. Rich La Rue, HomeSmart's Vice President of Corporate Brokerages, Western Region, followed these speeches recalling the story of how HomeSmart was first introduced to Blue Zones Project®, stating that the approval process both acknowledged existing company health practices, and led to the creation of all-new initiatives to benefit HomeSmart employees.
"The HomeSmart team is honored to receive this approval reinforcing what our culture and company has always been about – supporting the wellbeing, lifestyle quality and potential of our staff and our agents," said DeVary.
Blue Zones Project Scottsdale is a community well-being initiative in partnership with HonorHealth, The Cigna Group, and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. Over five years, the project will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier through lasting changes to the built environment, policies, and social connections. Learn more at bluezonesprojectscottsdale.com.
About HomeSmart:
Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.
HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.
For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com.
