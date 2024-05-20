Homestead Weekly Market Grand Opening at Homestead Heritage, Saturday May 25 at 10am, Monday May 27 at 10am

News provided by

Homestead Heritage

May 20, 2024, 04:00 ET


Join us for the grand opening of the Homestead Weekly Market May 25th and May 27th, at 10am. Enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!

WACO, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us every Saturday morning, May 25 through October 19, for the Homestead Weekly Market inside the new 30,000 square-foot climate-controlled Heritage Center at Homestead Heritage! Come enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!

Hours & Location:

Every Saturday: 10am-2pm

747 Dry Creek Road, Waco TX 76705

Grand Opening:

10am Saturday, May 25

10am Monday, May 27

We seek to create a vibrant and inspiring space that connects creators and producers with customers and experience-seekers. This will be accomplished through a unique weekly market attracting attendees to a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly and fun experience. Vendors will offer an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, hands-on craft experiences, farm tours, children's activities, homesteading and gardening seminars and more. This dynamic venue will serve as a platform for farmers, new crafters and experienced artisans alike; providing a low-risk, cost-effective opportunity for testing new products, refining business models, and showcasing seasonal offerings, all within the heart of an existing farming community.

Highlighted Vendors:

  • Handcrafted wood items, kitchen items, heirloom toys and furniture
  • Ready-made pottery & make-your-own pottery
  • Watch repair, garden tool repair and small appliance repair.
  • Make-your-own Candles, and ready-made candles.
  • Herbs and vegetable starts, bonsais, potted plants, flower arrangements, and fresh duck eggs.

https://wacotrib.com/news/local/business/homestead-heritage-weekly-market-waco/article_0e6b0d72-08c2-11ef-bfd8-334232fb41cf.html?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Waco_Tribune-Herald&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1qYICWgiWiWFnjNBMuOkZs9iuy-FSSErEOvT3tK-Pw6Bf5zCtCxzUl3wg_aem_Aai1mdTINeFDuxpxliTWn_dRF1yycNeuIJdMoZRgwy1OcwkanMlYlP8bTJ5xw2b6Z1eG93APqJVGZpyWKOWm4AVj

Make-Your-Own Activities

  • Free: Rubber duck race
  • Free: Corn hole
  • Free: Roping dummies
  • Free: Corn box (like a sandbox)
  • Ticketed: Texas-sized Maze (for kids and adults alike!)
  • Ticketed: Tall hay slide
  • Ticketed: Make your own toys and woodworking
  • Ticketed: Make your own candle
  • Ticketed: Shake your own butter
  • Ticketed: Pot a plant
  • Ticketed: Make a jump rope
  • Ticketed: Decorate a mini donut
  • Ticketed: Petting zoo
  • Ticketed: Pony rides
  • Ticketed: Feeding the animals
  • Ticketed: Cow milking hands-on
  • Ticketed: Kids train rides

Media Contact

Andrew Taylor, Homestead Heritage, 1 2547167103, [email protected], www.homesteadheritage.com

SOURCE Homestead Heritage