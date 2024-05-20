Homestead Weekly Market Grand Opening at Homestead Heritage, Saturday May 25 at 10am, Monday May 27 at 10am

Join us for the grand opening of the Homestead Weekly Market May 25th and May 27th, at 10am. Enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!

WACO, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us every Saturday morning, May 25 through October 19, for the Homestead Weekly Market inside the new 30,000 square-foot climate-controlled Heritage Center at Homestead Heritage! Come enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!

Hours & Location: