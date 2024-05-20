Homestead Weekly Market Grand Opening at Homestead Heritage, Saturday May 25 at 10am, Monday May 27 at 10am

Join us for the grand opening of the Homestead Weekly Market May 25th and May 27th, at 10am. Enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!
WACO, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us every Saturday morning, May 25 through October 19, for the Homestead Weekly Market inside the new 30,000 square-foot climate-controlled Heritage Center at Homestead Heritage! Come enjoy an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, and hands-on craft experiences. Kids of all ages will enjoy finding their way out of the huge cattle panel maze, zipping down the 30-foot hay bale slide, petting a baby goat in the petting pen, trying their hand with a lasso, going on a farm tour, and much more!
Hours & Location:
Every Saturday: 10am-2pm
747 Dry Creek Road, Waco TX 76705
Grand Opening:
10am Saturday, May 25
10am Monday, May 27
We seek to create a vibrant and inspiring space that connects creators and producers with customers and experience-seekers. This will be accomplished through a unique weekly market attracting attendees to a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly and fun experience. Vendors will offer an eclectic mix of farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods, unique crafts, hands-on craft experiences, farm tours, children's activities, homesteading and gardening seminars and more. This dynamic venue will serve as a platform for farmers, new crafters and experienced artisans alike; providing a low-risk, cost-effective opportunity for testing new products, refining business models, and showcasing seasonal offerings, all within the heart of an existing farming community.
Highlighted Vendors:
- Handcrafted wood items, kitchen items, heirloom toys and furniture
- Ready-made pottery & make-your-own pottery
- Watch repair, garden tool repair and small appliance repair.
- Make-your-own Candles, and ready-made candles.
- Herbs and vegetable starts, bonsais, potted plants, flower arrangements, and fresh duck eggs.
Make-Your-Own Activities
- Free: Rubber duck race
- Free: Corn hole
- Free: Roping dummies
- Free: Corn box (like a sandbox)
- Ticketed: Texas-sized Maze (for kids and adults alike!)
- Ticketed: Tall hay slide
- Ticketed: Make your own toys and woodworking
- Ticketed: Make your own candle
- Ticketed: Shake your own butter
- Ticketed: Pot a plant
- Ticketed: Make a jump rope
- Ticketed: Decorate a mini donut
- Ticketed: Petting zoo
- Ticketed: Pony rides
- Ticketed: Feeding the animals
- Ticketed: Cow milking hands-on
- Ticketed: Kids train rides
