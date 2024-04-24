HomeTeam Inspection Service Closes Q1 With 5 Openings, 2 Signings and Strong Pipeline Growth

The home inspection franchise opened new territories in Colorado, Oklahoma, New York and Florida as it ramps up for an explosive growth year.

MILFORD, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, HomeTeam Inspection Service, the 200-plus-unit home inspection franchise, is kicking off 2024 on a high note. The brand has already opened five new franchises this year and signed agreements for another two. With a robust pipeline and a steady stream of inquiries, Director of Business Development Matt Cook says he feels excited about the rest of the year.

"The number of people wanting to learn about HomeTeam is higher than it's ever been. People are just very excited about the business model and opportunity," Cook said. "For example, halfway through April, we have 100% more leads than we did for the entire month last year. The fact that people are searching for HomeTeam online is exciting as we ramp up our growth in 2024."

Organic growth has already fueled significant year-over-year growth. Last year, HomeTeam opened in 11 new locations. This year, as of April, it has already opened five new locations in Denver, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; South Miami and Orlando, Florida; and Long Island, New York. In addition, HomeTeam has another two openings in progress in Cleveland, Ohio, and Essex-Passaic Counties, New Jersey.

This franchise growth follows a clear recovery in the real estate industry in 2024. After a few years of questions surrounding the industry, the real estate market has begun to bounce back this year, and Cook said the system is seeing positive results as people are more comfortable with the prospect of buying or selling a home.

"The HomeTeam system has been seeing year-over-year increases for a while now," said Cook. "The fact that the real estate market is looking up is even more encouraging to prospective franchise owners. HomeTeam franchise owners who have been doing the right things all along — going to trade shows, building relationships and continuing marketing efforts — never stopped seeing market share growth and are feeling the negative impact from the real estate market go away."

These circumstances have made the HomeTeam opportunity even more attractive, and entrepreneurs who took note of the trend earlier this year and took steps to join the system have positioned themselves to grow in line with the recovering market.

"I'm confident about the trajectory of both the real estate market and the HomeTeam system for the rest of the year," Cook said. "Given the progress we've made to this point, I could see us opening another 10 to 15 territories in 2024."

While there are opportunities in markets nationwide, Cook said the team is especially interested in growth in Phoenix, Arizona; Sacramento, California; Seattle, Washington; and Alexandria, Virginia.

ABOUT HOMETEAM INSPECTION SERVICE

Founded in 1992, HomeTeam Inspection Service is a full-service, independent home inspection franchise serving home buyers, sellers and real estate agents. For over 30 years, HomeTeam has built a reputation for providing professional, reliable, efficient and accurate inspections on both residential and commercial property, focusing on electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, exterior and siding, gutters and drainage, mold inspections, air quality reports and much more. Unlike other inspection companies, HomeTeam sends a team of certified inspectors to every appointment in order to provide a better and faster inspection, every single time. The brand's reputation for excellence has made them a top choice among real estate agents and earned them the title of #1 home inspection franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 listing. Now, HomeTeam Inspection Service has grown to include over 200 territories nationwide. For more information about HomeTeam please visit https://www.hometeam.com.

