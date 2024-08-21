HomeTeam Inspection Service Named Best Home Inspection Company by Forbes

The home inspection franchise was recently recognized by the publication for its excellent customer experience and wide range of inspection options.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTeam Inspection Service, the 200-plus location home inspection franchise with an efficient, team-based model, has been named a top home inspection company by Forbes. Recognized alongside other industry giants, HomeTeam is celebrated for its excellent customer rating and range of inspection services.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes as a top home inspection company," said HomeTeam Vice President, Josh Spires. "This acknowledgement reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, integrity and customer satisfaction. Since our inception, we have worked to set the standard in the home inspection industry, and this honor reinforces the dedication and hard work of owners and team members throughout our system."

HomeTeam has consistently focused on staying at the forefront of the industry, incorporating new technologies and methods as they become available to further enhance the customer experience. Thanks to its team-based model, HomeTeam can provide quicker, more thorough inspections without compromising quality, and its non-alarming, education-first approach helps homebuyers and real estate agents feel more comfortable with and confident in the entire process.

It is these practices and values that have allowed HomeTeam to earn its "excellent" customer rating — the highest possible on Forbes' evaluation scale.

The brand's steady favorable perception has also drawn an increasing number of franchise partners to the system, with HomeTeam opening six new territories and awarding another twelve year-to-date.

"We're consistently working to provide the best possible support and service to our customers and franchise owners alike," Spires said. "Our recent recognition by Forbes is a great honor, and it serves to reiterate the strength of the model we have built. As we look toward ongoing expansion through the end of this year, we're excited to bring our trusted services to even more people, building a better home inspection industry one inspection at a time."

ABOUT HOMETEAM INSPECTION SERVICE

Founded in 1992, HomeTeam Inspection Service is a full-service, independent home inspection franchise serving home buyers, sellers and real estate agents. For 30 years, HomeTeam has built a reputation for providing professional, reliable, efficient and accurate inspections on both residential and commercial property, focusing on electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, exterior and siding, gutters and drainage, mold inspections, air quality reports and much more. Unlike other inspection companies, HomeTeam sends a team of certified inspectors to every appointment in order to provide a better and faster inspection, every single time. The brand's reputation for excellence has made them a top choice among real estate agents and earned them the title of #1 home inspection franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 listing. Now, HomeTeam Inspection Service has grown to include over 200 territories nationwide. For more information about HomeTeam please visit https://www.hometeam.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE HomeTeam Inspection Service