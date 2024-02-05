HomeTeam Inspection Service Ranked on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500

The national home inspection franchise, recognized as one of the best concepts in the industry, was ranked No. 271 on Entrepreneur magazine's 45th annual Franchise 500.

MILFORD, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTeam Inspection Service, the 200-plus-territory home inspection franchise, has earned a spot on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500. Ranked No. 271, the franchise was recognized for its strength and stability as an investment opportunity.

"We're proud to have earned a spot on the Franchise 500 again this year," said Adam Long, president of HomeTeam Inspection Service. "The ranking is highly competitive, and a spot on the list is reflective of the strong, healthy franchise system we have built over the years."

The Franchise 500 is compiled after a careful analysis of a franchise's costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength. The ranking has long been recognized as the most comprehensive and competitive in the industry, serving as an invaluable resource for prospective franchisees' research and the recognition of franchisors' accomplishments.

Notably, the 2024 ranking was the most competitive one yet, with 1,389 franchise brands submitting the necessary materials for consideration.

"HomeTeam has worked diligently to ensure franchisees feel fully supported and are able to launch their businesses successfully with the help of our support teams and structures," added Long. "These factors have been key drivers of our franchisees' success over the years and our ability to grow such a robust network of owners across the country."

The brand's business model, which leverages a team model for more efficient, thorough inspections, is another key differentiator. With more qualified inspectors on site, inspections can be completed more quickly, and HomeTeam owners are able to provide a quick turnaround for inspection requests.

HomeTeam's recognition on the Franchise 500 ranking reinforces the strength and longevity of its business model and franchise opportunity. As it works to bring a better home inspection experience to even more markets, HomeTeam is looking to expand throughout the United States and especially in states such as Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

ABOUT HOMETEAM INSPECTION SERVICE

Founded in 1992, HomeTeam Inspection Service is a full-service, independent home inspection franchise serving home buyers, sellers and real estate agents. For 30 years, HomeTeam has built a reputation for providing professional, reliable, efficient and accurate inspections on both residential and commercial property, focusing on electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, exterior and siding, gutters and drainage, mold inspections, air quality reports and much more. Unlike other inspection companies, HomeTeam sends a team of certified inspectors to every appointment in order to provide a better and faster inspection, every single time. The brand's reputation for excellence has made them a top choice among real estate agents and earned them the title of #1 home inspection franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 listing. Now, HomeTeam Inspection Service has grown to include over 200 territories nationwide. For more information about HomeTeam please visit https://www.hometeam.com.

Media Contact

