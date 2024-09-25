Hometown Connections (HCI) selects SpryPoint as its preferred CIS and Customer Engagement Partner

"We're thrilled to partner with Hometown Connections (HCI) to provide our integrated suite of utility SAAS solutions," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. Post this

Marc Gerken, President and CEO of Hometown Connections said, "We've worked diligently since January to weigh the attributes of the RFP responses we received. We reviewed features, costs, ease of implementation and integration and usability. We studied and compared contract language and spoke with numerous references. At the end of this process, SpryCIS was the clear favorite. And with the addition of the SpryEngage and SpryIDM modules, we are confident we are presenting the best possible solution to our associates in Public Power."

SpryEngage provides a comprehensive, user-friendly portal that streamlines customer interactions with the utility. SpryIDM is a meter data management system that helps utilities derive business value from the extensive interval data collected by AMI metering systems.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hometown Connections (HCI) to provide our integrated suite of utility software-as-a-service solutions," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "Our platform is architected to empower utilities with the essential tools to boost efficiency and deliver outstanding service to their customers. As the utility landscape continues to evolve, we're excited to collaborate with Hometown Connections to offer our cloud-native platform tailored specifically for the needs and goals of community-owned utility systems."

SpryPoint was founded in 2011 to help utilities address the technological advances of the past decade, helping public utilities address customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

About Hometown Connections

Hometown Connections, Inc. is a national, non-profit utility services organization which has been specializing in the unique challenges of community-owned utilities for more than 25 years. Hometown's team of consultants and vendor partners help public power utilities streamline business processes, enhance customer service, improve security, develop plans for the future, and much more.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is the leading provider of software for public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service while optimizing operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com, by phone at 1-855-879-7779 (855-TRY-SPRY) or [email protected].

Media Contact

