HomeTown Health conducts Policy Maker Tour through Rural Hospitals in Southeast Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Health has conducted "Policy Maker Tours" since 2010 with a focus on bringing legislators and others from the Atlanta Capitol into rural hospitals to see the facilities, learn about their challenges, learn about their successes, and get a real-life view of the rural communities served by rural hospitals throughout Georgia. From their experiences on the tour, legislators gain a more robust understanding of the impacts on rural healthcare within the state as well as through the healthcare industry structure at large. Policy Makers get to meet with the leaders of rural facilities, put faces with names and facilities and towns, that connect with legislative decisions impacting rural healthcare in Georgia.
Throughout the two days and 300 miles, HomeTown Health escorted Representative Matt Hatchett, Appropriations Chairman, and Christine Murdock Smith, Director of the House Budget & Research Office, Georgia House of Representatives through eight rural healthcare facilities across the southeastern portion of the State. The driving tour has policy makers together for discussions with each other, the HomeTown team and the rural hospital leaders at each hosting location.
Healthcare facilities participating in the policymaker tour included:
- Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazelhurst
- Appling Healthcare in Baxley
- Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville
- Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton
- Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro
- Jenkins County Medical Center in Millen
- Washington County Regional Medical Center in Sandersville
- Jefferson Hospital in Louisville
Along the various hospital stops, policymakers were joined by local hospital leaders, local government officials and representatives, board members, authority members and community leaders to listen in and learn more about the challenges and successes of their local facilities.
"It is critically important that the rural healthcare point of view is understood, not only by the dedicated staff within these organizations and the communities directly impacted by their care, but also by the leaders in the State who have influence over initiatives and decisions which impact rural Georgia," says HomeTown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis, who serves as the chauffeur for the policy maker tour each year. "These tours are designed to help key policymakers get a first-hand and up-close look and understanding of what issues, challenges and successes are found in rural Georgia, and to keep rural health care at the forefront of policy impact considerations."
HomeTown Health, LLC, continues to serve rural hospitals throughout the United States after over 20 years. HomeTown Health, LLC offers advocacy, education, business partner services and support, healthcare industry conferences, and strategic support to its member hospitals as well as expansive grant-based resources through key partnerships with the Department of Public Health and Department of Community Health in many states. HomeTown Health, LLC is a network of rural hospitals, healthcare providers, and best practice business partners who collectively pursue ways to help its membership survive in the environment of constant change in reimbursement, operations and technology. HomeTown Health, LLC is committed to providing legislative representation, best practice solutions and continuing education and training through research and the continuous improvement of processes for healthcare providers. HomeTown Health's vision is to support rural healthcare organizations in providing high quality, accessible, and competitive care through a heavily regulated and increasingly technology-dependent environment. HomeTown Health University (HTH's education department) has a more specific vision to provide continuing education in various live and online formats that is high quality, current, effective, and applicable for its intended audience. Learn more at http://www.hometownhealthonline.com and more about its online education at http://www.hthu.net.
