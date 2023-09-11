HomeTown Health conducts Policy Maker Tour through Rural Hospitals in Southeast Georgia

These tours are designed to help key policymakers get a first-hand and up-close look and understanding of what issues, challenges and successes are found in rural Georgia, and to keep rural health care at the forefront of policy impact considerations. Tweet this

Healthcare facilities participating in the policymaker tour included:

Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazelhurst

Appling Healthcare in Baxley

Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville

Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton

Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro

Jenkins County Medical Center in Millen

Washington County Regional Medical Center in Sandersville

Jefferson Hospital in Louisville

Along the various hospital stops, policymakers were joined by local hospital leaders, local government officials and representatives, board members, authority members and community leaders to listen in and learn more about the challenges and successes of their local facilities.

"It is critically important that the rural healthcare point of view is understood, not only by the dedicated staff within these organizations and the communities directly impacted by their care, but also by the leaders in the State who have influence over initiatives and decisions which impact rural Georgia," says HomeTown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis, who serves as the chauffeur for the policy maker tour each year. "These tours are designed to help key policymakers get a first-hand and up-close look and understanding of what issues, challenges and successes are found in rural Georgia, and to keep rural health care at the forefront of policy impact considerations."

