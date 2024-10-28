HomeTown Health Honors Rural Healthcare Leaders & Partners in Georgia

HomeTown Health Awards Hospital Leaders and Partners with annual awards, recognizes Executive Leadership Development Program Graduates

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Health, LLC held its 25th Annual Fall Conference at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, October 16-18, 2024. The annual event includes breakout sessions and presentations from industry experts, hospital leaders, established public figures and healthcare leaders on a local and state level. Additionally, it is a time where HomeTown Health recognizes rural hospital employees for their success at their facility during the previous year.

HomeTown Health is a network of over 60 rural healthcare organizations throughout the southeast as well as business partner organizations with rural healthcare solutions. Annual awardees are selected from nominations secured throughout the network and then announced at the annual fall conference event.

"It is truly our pleasure to work alongside hospital leaders throughout the state that serve in rural facilities. It is an even greater pleasure to be able to recognize those leaders as they excel in their facilities which positively impact their communities each year," says Kristy Thomson, COO of HomeTown Health.

Bleckley Memorial Hospital was chosen as the 2024 Hospital of the Year for providing exemplary commitment improvements within its hospital services and culture, including an incredible demonstration of community support and engagement.

Robin Rau, CEO at Miller County Hospital, was recognized as the recipient of the 2024 Hospital Leader of the Year, recognized for exemplary leadership and dedication to patient care, employee excellence, innovation solutions and visionary leadership.

Nick Townsend, CFO of Union General Hospital, received the 2024 CFO of the Year award for outstanding leadership in hospital finance, including a demonstrated commitment to excellence in financial practices, best practices in strategic partnerships, and revenue cycle management.

Luke Kelland, Revenue Cycle Director at Elbert Memorial Hospital, was announced as the 2024 Business Office Leader of the Year, for outstanding accomplishment in identification and improvement of key performance indicators and team leadership.

Kellie Register, Chief Nursing Officer at Clinch Memorial Hospital was recognized as the 2024 Nurse Executive of the Year, for providing exceptional leadership in all aspects of chief nursing responsibilities, including project management and leadership, dedication and commitment to patient care excellence and provision.

Quadax, a Platinum level business partner with HomeTown Health, was presented the "2024 Business Partners of the Year" award. Quadax was selected for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in revenue cycle management. Their tailored solutions have consistently improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and maximized revenue for their clients. Their team offers exceptional customer service, deep industry knowledge, along with cutting-edge technology. Their ability to adapt to changing market demands while maintaining strong client relationships showcases their dedication to long-term success and mutual growth. Their impact goes beyond delivering services—they are true collaborators in driving business forward. In addition to their commitment to healthcare facility services, they are always willing to lend insights and contribute to educational delivery within the network.

In addition to the awards presented, HomeTown Health recognized the graduates of its 2024 HomeTown Health Executive Leadership Development Program:

Beth Berryhill, Bleckley Memorial Hospital

Kim Anthony, Burke Health & Candler County Hospital

Bryan Realiza, East Georgia Medical Center

Mary Radford, Emanuel Medical Center

Brandy Bolton, Emanuel Medical Center

Timothy Freeman, Evans Memorial Hospital

Amy Bush, HomeTown Health, LLC

Landon Chavis, Jeff Davis Hospital

Mary Ann Collins, Warm Springs Medical Center

Michael Padgett, Washington County Regional Medical Center

Abby Summers, PharmD on Demand

The Executive Leadership Development Program counts more than 180 alumni since its inception and is designed to engage and empower current rural healthcare leaders to continue in healthcare leadership in rural healthcare facilities throughout Georgia.

About HomeTown Health:

HomeTown Health, LLC, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, serves more than 60 hospitals throughout the Southeastern United States. HomeTown Health, LLC offers advocacy, education, business partner service indexing, industry conferences, and strategic support to its member hospitals as well as expansive grant-based resources through key partnerships with the Department of Public Health and Department of Community Health in many states. Learn more at http://www.hometownhealthonline.com and more about its online education at http://www.hthu.net.

