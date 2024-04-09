Hometown Health Selects the inGAGE platform from Insightin Health to Enhance Member Experience and Improve Health Outcomes

"At Hometown Health, our philosophy has always been about creating meaningful connections with our members," said Savannah Gonsalves, Director of Quality. "The inGAGE software solution allows us to take that to the next level through data-driven insights and customized member engagement strategies." Post this

By leveraging Insightin Health's advanced technology, Hometown Health will be able to predict individual member responses and pinpoint areas for more resonant interactions. Care teams can then craft personalized outreach, education, and services that address each member's priorities.

The goal is to gain a deeper understanding of each member's unique needs, preferences, and satisfaction levels in order to optimize engagement and care delivery.

Insightin Health's president, Mary Jo Barthmaier, emphasizes the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "Hometown Health's commitment to the health and well-being of their members aligns perfectly with the capabilities and insights provided by inGAGE."

About Hometown Health:

Hometown Health is the only locally owned, not-for-profit health insurance company in northern Nevada. As the region's oldest and largest managed care organization, Hometown Health, like its parent company Renown Health, has as its mission to "make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the people and communities (it) serves."

About Insightin Health:

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry-leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com

Media Contact

Marcia Kepler, Insightin Health, 1 3122599885, [email protected], www.insightinhealth.com

SOURCE Insightin Health